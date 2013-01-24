Recently published research from GlobalData, "Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Turkey", is now available at Fast Market Research
GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its latest report, "Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Turkey". It is an essential source of information and analysis on Turkey's healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape. It identifies the key trends in the healthcare market and provides insights into the demographic, regulatory and reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets.
The population of Turkey has increased significantly over the years. In 2011, Turkey had a population of approximately 74 million. The overall population increased between 2006 and 2011 from 69.4 to 74.0 million, mainly due to the increasing life expectancy. In 2011, Turkey was the 17th most populated nation in the world. As is the case in most developed countries, the elderly population is increasing and in 2012 comprises more than 10% of the population. The working age group contributes more than 50% of the total population and is expected to reach 56.3% of the total population by 2020, resulting in an increase in the available labor pool in the country.
In 2010, the pharmaceutical market of Turkey was approximately $9.8 billion and Turkey was the sixth largest pharmaceutical market in Europe. The pharmaceutical market is to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2005 to 2020, and is estimated to reach $21.6 billion in 2020.
The market for medical devices in Turkey is large due to the increasing elderly population and subsequent increase in the demand for healthcare products and services. The medical device market in Turkey was valued at approximately $1.8 billion in 2006. It grew at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2006 to 2011 and reached $2.2 billion in 2011. The market is predicted to reach to $3.3 billion by 2020. Turkey predominantly depends on imports for the medical devices. Turkey has a large number of domestic producers also but these are involved with products which do not require high technology.
Scope
- Overview of Turkey's pharmaceutical and medical device markets, including size, segmentation and key drivers and barriers
- Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the pharmaceutical and medical device markets. Key players in the pharmaceutical market are Abdi Ibrahim, Novartis, Sanofi, Bilim and Pfizer. Key players in the medical devices market are Siemens Healthcare, Roche, Essilor, Fresenius and Baxter.
- Insightful review of the reimbursement and regulatory landscape, comprising details of the healthcare reimbursement process, regulatory agencies and approval processes for new drugs and medical devices
