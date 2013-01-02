"Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Venezuela" - New Market Report

New Healthcare market report from GlobalData: "Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Venezuela"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its new report, "Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Venezuela". The report is an essential source of information and analysis on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape of Venezuela. The report identifies the key trends in the healthcare market of Venezuela. The report also provides insights into the demographic, regulatory and reimbursement landscapes and the healthcare infrastructure of Venezuela. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical market. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Venezuela was the 45th most populated country in the world with a population of approximately 28 million in 2012. The population of Venezuela is increasing due to the high birth rate and low mortality rate as well as an increase in life expectancy. The increase in the working-age population supports the country in its development while the increasing elderly population is a matter of concern for policy planners. The pharmaceutical market in Venezuela was estimated at $7 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach approximately $35.2 billion by 2020 at a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7% between 2012 and 2020. However, the Venezuelan currency was depreciated by the government for pharmaceutical products in 2011. Therefore, GlobalData estimates that the pharmaceutical market will be depreciated and valued at $4.2 billion in 2011, and will reach $8.5 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2006 to 2020.
The positive trend in the healthcare market of Venezuela can be attributed primarily to -
- The increasing elderly population
- Increasing access to healthcare facilities
- Government initiatives in the healthcare sector
- The increasing affordability of healthcare
Scope
The report provides information on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape of Venezuela. The scope includes -
- An overview of the pharmaceutical market of Venezuela including the market size, market segmentation, key drivers and barriers for the market.
- Profile and SWOT analysis of the major players in the pharmaceutical market. Key players covered for the pharmaceutical market are Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Novartis and Groupo Farma.
- An insightful review on the reimbursement and regulatory landscape. Analysis includes details of the healthcare reimbursement process, regulatory agencies and the marketing authorization process for new drugs and medical devices for Venezuela.
- A detailed analysis of the political and economic environment of Venezuela, including the economic indicators, demographics, healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure.
