Healthcare Research: Global Umbilical Top Market Available Report 2013 - 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Business Research Report On Global Umbilical Market An Analysis (2013 - 2017): Market Shares, Strategies, Forecasts, Worldwide, Trends, Regulations, Competitive Landscape, Hope, Hype And Strategies Research Worldwide Business Survey



The report titled “Global Umbilical Market: An Analysis (2013-2017)” provides an in-depth analysis of the global subsea equipment market with specific focus on steel tube umbilicals market and tubes inside the umbilicals. The report also analyzes the downhole pipe market including OCTG (steel pipes and tubes), large diameter line pipes and other subsea equipments like risers and flowlines. Also, the market for thermoplastic umbilicals is assessed in the report.



The report assesses the key opportunities in the subsea umbilical market and also outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Further, key players of the industry like Aker Solutions, Nexans, Oceaneering, Parker, Technip, Sandvik, Tubacex, Tenaris SA and Fine Tubes are profiled based on their key clients, manufacturing capacity, major umbilical umbilical projects, etc.



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Growth of the umbilical market and market for tubes inside the umbilical has also been forecasted for the period 2013-17 under three scenarios – best case, base case and worst case; taking into consideration the length of umbilicals under construction, planned umbilical development and possible umbilical development.



Segment/Product Coverage



Steel Tube Umbilicals

Thermoplastic Umbilicals

OCTG Tubes

Elements inside Umbilicals

Power Umbilicals

Large Diameter Line Pipes

Geographical Coverage



North America

Africa/Mediterranean

Asia-Pacific

North Sea

South America

Company Coverage



Aker Solutions

Nexans

Oceaneering

Parker

Technip

Sandvik

Tubacex

Tenaris SA

Fine Tubes



Executive Summary



Subsea umbilicals refers to a composite cable which is used by offshore oil and gas industry for linking the various elements of subsea oil and gas production systems or in support of intervention or construction activities. The umbilical consists of functional components such as steel tubes, thermoplastic hoses, electrical power and/or signal cores, and optical fibers. Subsea production umbilicals forms a critical link between the production system and host facility conveying hydraulic power, process chemicals, and electrical power and signals to oil and gas production or water injection centers.



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Length of an umbilical may vary from several kilometers and must be highly reliable in the subsea environment where recovery and repair becomes unquestionable after deployment. Factors such as rising demand for oil and gas worldwide, increase in oil and gas prices, increasing international rig counts, rise in E&P upstream investment and increasing SURF Capex are driving the growth of global subsea umbilicals market. However, offshore cost inflation, challenging new reserves, high complexity of deepwater developments and reduced access to resources pull back growth of the industry.



Table of Content



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Macro Trends & Drivers

2.1 Macroeconomic & Energy Outlook

2.2 Oil and Gas Development Trends

2.2.1 Water Depth Trends in the Offshore Oil and Gas Industry

2.2.2 High Pressure and High Temperature (HPHT) Trends

2.3.3 The Shale Transformation



3. Global Umbilical Market

3.1 Global Subsea Production Umbilical Market Size by Value, 2010-13E (US$ Billions)

3.2 Global Umbilical Deployment Market Size by Installation, 2008-12

3.3 Global Umbilical Deployment Market Size Forecast, 2013E-18E (Km)

3.4 Global Umbilical Market Development by Orders, 2008-12E (Km)

3.5 Global Umbilical Installed, 2007-12 (Km installed per Year by Type)

3.6 Global Umbilical Capex, 2007-12 (US$ Billions)

3.7 Global Umbilical Capex Forecasted, 2013E-17E

3.8 Length of Tubes/Elements in Umbilical

3.8.1 Global Subsea Tree Count, 2008-2012

3.8.2 Length of Tubes/Elements in Umbilical

3.8.3 Length of Steel tubes/Elements in Umbilicals

3.9 Umbilical Awards by Region, 2008-13E

3.10 Global Umbilical Market Share by Type (Steel & thermoplastic), 2000-12

3.11 Global Umbilical Market Share by Type (Steel & thermoplastic) Forecasted, 2014E-18E

3.12 Global Steel Tube Umbilical Market

3.12.1 Global Steel Tube Umbilical Market Outlook

3.12.2 Global Steel Subsea Umbilical Production, 2000-12 (Km)

3.12.3 Global Steel Subsea Umbilical Production Forecasted, 2013E-18E (Km)

3.12.4 Global Steel Tube Umbilical Market Development by Length

3.12.5 Global Steel Tube Umbilical Market, 2007-12 (Km installed per Year)

3.12.6 Global Steel Umbilical Supply by Manufacturer, 2000-13E (Km per Year)

3.12.7 Global Steel Tube Umbilical Supply by Manufacturer Forecasted, 2014E-18E (Km per Year)

3.12.8 Global Steel Tube Subsea Umbilical Awards by Region, 2000-13E (Km)

3.12.9 Global Steel Tube Subsea Umbilical Awards by Region Forecasted (2014E)

3.13 Power Umbilical

3.13.1 Global Power Umbilical Market, 2007-12

3.13.2 Global Power Umbilical Market Forecast, 2013E-18E

3.14 Thermoplastic Umbilical

3.14.1 Global Subsea Thermoplastic Umbilical Production, 2000-15E (Km)

3.14.2 Global Subsea Thermoplastic Umbilical Market, 2007-12

3.14.3 Global Thermoplastic Umbilical Market Development

3.14.4 Global Thermoplastic Subsea Umbilical Awards by Region, 2000-13E (Km)



4. Global Downhole Pipe Market

4.1 Global OCTG (Steel Pipes & Tubes) Market Size

4.1.1 Global OCTG (Steel Pipes & Tubes) Consumption, 2007-13E

4.1.2 Global OCTG (Steel Pipes & Tubes) Demand Forecast, 2014E-17E

4.1.3 Global OCTG (Steel Pipes & Tubes) Production, 2011-15E (MT)

4.1.4 Global Premium OCTG (Steel Pipes & Tubes) Supply-Demand, 2011-15E

4.1.5 Global OCTG (Steel Pipes & Tubes) Consumption by Region (2012)

4.1.6 Global OCTG (Steel Pipes & Tubes) Market Share by Competitors (2012E)

4.1.7 Global OCTG (Steel Pipes & Tubes) Breakdown by Operating Cost (2011)

4.2 Large Diameter Line Pipes

4.2.1 Large Diameter Line Pipes Demand in Middle East, 2011-15E

4.2.2 Large Diameter Line Pipes Production in North America, 2007-12E

4.2.3 Carbon steel vs. Stainless steel vs. Flexible pipe

4.3 Others

4.3.1 Global Risers Deployment

4.3.2 Global Risers Deployment Forecast

4.3.3 Global Risers Capex

4.3.4 Global Flowlines Deployment

4.3.5 Global Flowlines Deployment Forecast

4.3.5 Global Flowlines Capex

4.3.6 Global Coiled Tubing Market Size by Volume

4.3.7 Global Coiled Tubing Fleet Count

4.3.8 Global Coiled Tubing Market Share by Competitors (2012)



5. Stainless Steel Umbilical Tubing Market

5.1 Global Stainless Steel Tubing Market Size, 2005-12

5.2 Global Steel Tubing Umbilical Market Consumption by Region (2012)

5.2.1 North America Steel Tubing Umbilical Market Size, 2005-15E

5.2.2 Africa/Mediterranean Steel Tubing Umbilical Market Size, 2005-15E

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific Steel Tubing Umbilical Market Size, 2005-15E

5.2.4 North Sea Steel Tubing Umbilical Market Size, 2005-15E

5.2.5 South America Steel Tubing Umbilical Market Size, 2005-15E

5.3 Global Stainless Steel Tubing Market Consumption by Sector (2005-2012)

5.4 Global Stainless Steel Tubing Market Consumption by Sector Forecasted (2013E-18E)

5.5 Global Steel Tubing Umbilical Market Share by Competitors (2012)

5.6 Super Duplex Stainless Steel Tube for Umbilical Application

5.6.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size by Production, 2001-12

5.6.2 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Share by Region (2011)

5.7 Super Duplex Pipes for Umbilical Application

5.7.1 Duplex Stainless Steel: Overview

5.7.2 Super Duplex Pipes vs. Carbon Steel Pipes



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6. Global Umbilicals Market Growth Drivers & Challenges

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 International Rig Counts

6.1.2 Rising Oil & Gas Price

6.1.3 Rise in E&P Upstream Capex Investment

6.1.4 Increasing SURF Capex

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Offshore Cost Inflation

6.2.2 Challenging New Reserves

6.2.3 Complex Deepwater Developments

6.2.4 Access to Resources



7. Umbilical: Manufacturer’s Analysis

7.1 Aker Solutions

7.2 Nexans

7.3 Oceaneering

7.4 Parker

7.5 Technip

7.6 Sandvik

7.7 Tubacex

7.8 Tenaris SA

7.9 Fine Tubes



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