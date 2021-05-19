Healthcare Robotics Market Share, Trends and Leading Players by 2026 :: Intuitive Surgical ,Mazor Robotics ,Stryker Corporation ,Hocoma

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Healthcare Robotics Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Healthcare Robotics market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



The global Healthcare robotics market is expected to witness high growth due to increasing automation technologies, enhancement of technological innovation. Healthcare robots are a blend of medicine and technology. These robots aid surgeons in performing surgeries with almost perfect precision and considered as an alternative method of minimally invasive surgeries. The booming population growth, growing disabilities in humans, acute supply shortage of medical professionals, decreased overall mortality rates requirement for improving surgical procedures, requirement for enhancing life quality for the elderly and the disabled, demographic changes, large scale global investment in the robotics market, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of critical surgeries, government backing for the healthcare market, and the growing incidence of medication blunder deaths.



On 1st May 2019, Accuray Incorporated signed an agreement with Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital (HKSH) for the acquisition of two Synchrony motion tracking and correction technology upgrades, to be used with the hospital's Radixact Systems.



the Global Healthcare Robotics market is expected to see growth rate of 18.57%



Intuitive Surgical (United States),Mazor Robotics (Israel),Stryker Corporation (United States),Hocoma (Switzerland),Hansen Medical (United States),Accuray (United States),Omnicell (United States),ARxIUM (Canada),Ekso Bionics Holdings (United States),Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany),Smith & Nephew Plc (United Kingdom)



Type (Surgical Robotic Systems (Laparoscopy Robotic Systems, Orthopedic Robotic Systems, Neurosurgical Robotic Systems), Rehabilitation Robotic Systems (Therapeutic Robotic Systems, Assistive Robotic Systems, Exoskeleton Robotic Systems, Other Rehabilitation Robots), Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robotic Systems (Hospital and Pharmacy Robotic Systems, Pharmacy Robotic Systems, IV Robotic Systems), Other), Application (Laparoscopy, Orthopedic Surgeries, Neurosurgeries, Pharmacy Applications, Other)



The Healthcare Robotics Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.



Market Trends:

Advantages Offered By Robot-Assisted Training in Rehabilitation Therapy

Issuance of IPOS By Medical Robot Companies



Market Drivers:

The Rising Cases of Cancer Neurological Disorders, Orthopedic Surgery, and Cardiovascular Diseases

Increasing Global Generic Population



Challenges:

High Initial Cost of Installation and Maintenance

Reluctance to Imbibe the Technological Change



Opportunities:

Technological Advancement Associated with the Healthcare Robotics

Rising Patient Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

The Emergence of Cost-Effective Medical Robots



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Healthcare Robotics Market:



Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Healthcare Robotics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Healthcare Robotics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Healthcare Robotics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Healthcare Robotics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Healthcare Robotics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Research Methodology:



- The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Healthcare Robotics market.

- In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Healthcare Robotics various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

- Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Healthcare Robotics.

- In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

- Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players' revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

- Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.



Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

