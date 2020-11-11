Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Healthcare Services Group, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) in April 2017 or earlier and currently hold any of those NASDAQ: HCSG shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Healthcare Services Group directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On March 22, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws. The plaintiff claimed that between April 11, 2017 and March 4, 2019, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Defendants made false and misleading statements and engaged in a scheme to deceive the market and a course of conduct that artificially inflated the price of Healthcare Services securities and operated as a fraud or deceit on purchasers of Healthcare Services securities between April 11, 2017 and March 4, 2019 by misrepresenting the value of the Company's business and prospects by overstating its earnings and concealing the significant defects in its internal controls



Those who purchased shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.