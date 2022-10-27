Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2022 -- Healthcare Simulation Market / Medical Simulation Market is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2022 to USD 4.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Growth in this market is driven by the opportunities offered by the growing awareness about simulation training in emerging economies. However, high cost of simulators is expected to challenge the growth of this market to a certain extent.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Healthcare Simulation Market /Medical Simulation Market"



The medical simulation anatomical models segment accounted for the largest share in the medical simulation market, by product & service



The medical simulation segment accounted for the largest market share of medical simulation market. Factors such as the increasing demand for primary care services, and the shortage of healthcare professionals are driving the growth of the segment.



By type, the laparoscopic surgical simulators segment registered the highest growth in the medical simulation market, in 2021.



The laparoscopic surgical simulators segment is projected to register the highest growth in the medical simulation market. The high adoption of simulation techniques in laparoscopy and technological innovations are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.



North America dominated the medical simulation market in 2021



North America accounted for the largest share of the medical simulation market in 2021, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market can be attributed to the Accessibility to technologies, well-established distribution channels, and the rising number of healthcare professionals demanding hands-on patient training.



CAE (Canada), Laerdal Medical (Norway), Simulab Corporation (US), Simulaids (US), Limbs & Things (UK), Kyoto Kagaku (Japan), Mentice AB (Sweden), Gaumard Scientific Co. (US), Operative Experience Inc. (US), Cardionics Inc. (US) (a subsidiary of 3B Scientific), VirtaMed AG (Switzerland), SYNBONE AG (Switzerland), IngMar Medical (US), Medical-X (Netherlands), KaVo Dental GmbH (Germany), Altay Scientific (Italy), Simendo B.V. (Netherlands) VRMagic Holding AG (Germany), Symgery (Canada), HRV Simulation (France), Synaptive Medical (Canada), Inovus Medical (UK), TruCorp Ltd. (Ireland), and Surgical Science Sweden AG (Sweden) are the major players in this market. These companies are majorly focusing on the strategies such as agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and service launches in order to remain competitive and further increase their share in the Healthcare Simulation Market.



