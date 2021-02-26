Increasing demand to reduce the cost of healthcare is projected to drive the healthcare supply chain management market during the forecast period.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2021 -- In the latest report titled "Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market", published by Emergen Research, our expert team has performed meticulous research on the global Healthcare Supply Chain Management business space, carefully investigating the ongoing industry trends, estimated market growth, projected market size & share, key drivers and opportunities, restraints, challenges, product segmentation, cost structure, market volume, competitive terrain, product portfolios and specifications, and company profiles of the key market players.
Increasing expenditure on healthcare requires higher efficiency in the delivery of services. Hospital supply chain management is confronted by different economic, environmental, and social issues. Growing awareness about healthcare supply chain management has propelled the demand for the same across the globe. On the other hand, lack of research in healthcare supply chain management and complex nature of the healthcare supply chain management are restraining the market.
Get your Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/422
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
SAP SE, Oracle, Tecsys Inc., Cardinal Health, Epicor, Infor, Global Healthcare Exchange, McKesson Corporation, Manhattan Associates, and Cerner.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare supply chain management market based on component, delivery mode, end-user, and region as follows:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Software
Purchasing Management Software
Procurement software
Strategic Sourcing Software
Supply Management Software
Capital Purchasing Software
Transportation Management Software
Inventory Management Software
Warehouse Management Software
Implant Management Software
Order Management Software
Consignment Management Software
Tissue Management Software
Hardware
Barcodes & Barcode Scanners
RFID Tags & Readers
Systems
Others
Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
On-premises Delivery
Cloud-based Delivery
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Manufacturers
Providers
Distributors
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
K.
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/422
Objectives of the Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Healthcare Supply Chain Management market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size
Medical Lighting Technologies Market Share
Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Trends
Soldier System Market Growth
Plant-Based Food & Beverage Alternatives Market Analysis
Nano Drones Market Business Opportunities
Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Key Players
Mobile Robot Market Demand
Forensic Technology Market Competitive Landscape
Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Segments
Solid Waste Management Market Overview
Prenatal Testing Industry
Digital Biomarkers Market Statistics
Activated Carbon Market Development Strategy
Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Future Growth
Neurostimulation Devices Market Research Methodology
Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Drivers
Sodium Dichromate Market Manufacturers
Industrial Microbiology Market Revenue
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-healthcare-supply-chain-management-market