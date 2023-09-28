Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2023 -- According to the new market research report "Healthcare Technology Management Market by Service(Maintenance & Repair, Integrated Software Platform, Quality & Regulatory compliance, Labour Management, Supply chain, Cyber Security) & Facility Type(Acute, Post Acute & Non Acute) - US Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the US healthcare technology management market is projected to reach USD 12.9 billion by 2026 from USD 6.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Healthcare Technology Management Market"



30 – Tables

38 – Figures

122 – Pages



Key Market Players:



Prominent players in the US healthcare technology management market are GE Healthcare (US), TRIMEDX (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Sodexo (France), Crothall Healthcare (US), Agility Inc (US), RENOVO Solutions (US), ABM Industries Incorporated (US), JANNX Medical System (US) and the InterMed Group (US).



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=3281026



The Growth in this market is driven by factors such as the need for better asset management in hospitals and a rising focus on preventive medical equipment maintenance. The advantages offered by ISOs and the rising need for data security further contribute to this market's growth. However, the dearth of skilled technicians and clinical/biomedical engineers is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Impact of Covid-19 On US Healthcare Technology Management Market



The novel coronavirus pandemic has exerted enormous strain on the functioning of healthcare and life sciences industries. As of March 2022, more than 78.5 million confirmed cases were reported in the US (Source: WHO). This situation has compelled the US government to take proactive measures to contain the outbreak. The state of urgency to combat the outbreak has led healthcare provider facilities, life sciences, and government bodies to adopt advanced technologies, solutions, and services, exceeding traditional avenues to improve workflows.

The healthcare sector has been at the center of the COVID-19 crisis. On the one hand, it has been responsible for treating COVID-19 patients, while on the other, it has also faced several challenges, much like the other sectors. The sector has had to continuously innovate and develop new ways of care delivery. The innovative players in the space are already recognizing these trends and are coming out with ways to address them through tech-enabled solutions. Health management is further anticipated to become more integrated, with players offering different services coming together and offering the consumers the care they need. Several services are expected to move to a virtual setting or consumers' homes, with technology platforms pulling them together.



"The maintenance & repair segment accounted for the largest share of the market."



Based on the type of service, the healthcare technology management market is segmented into maintenance & repair, capital planning, integrated software platform, labor management, supply chain (procurement), cyber security, and quality & regulatory compliance. The maintenance & repair segment accounted for the largest share of 36.14% of the US healthcare technology management market in 2020. The need to improve patient safety, the growing adoption of advanced medical devices/equipment across various healthcare facilities, and government initiatives to encourage the implementation of imaging systems are some of the other factors driving the growth of this market.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=3281026



"Acute care facilities accounted for the largest share of the US healthcare technology management market in 2020".



Based on facility types, the US healthcare technology management market is segmented into acute care, post-acute care, and non-acute care facilities. Acute care facilities accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020 and are expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth rate of the acute care facilities segment can largely be attributed to factors such as the overall increase in patient volumes, the need for better clinical asset management, and the need to improve the quality of patient care, thus pushing demand for healthcare technology management services.



Request 10% Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=3281026



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com