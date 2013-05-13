Healthcare Workwear Supplier Helps to Ease the Strain of Budgets

Preston, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Alsicare, the healthcare workwear supplier, helps ease the strain of budget cuts right across the sector. The company says a wide range of healthcare providers are having to make smaller budgets go further. Alsicare says its mission is to make sure the sector – whether NHS Trusts, Health Boards or Care Homes –can continue to access good value, quality garments.



Spokesperson Margaret Griffiths says, “At Alsicare we believe healthcare providers shouldn’t have to compromise on quality – even when budgets are being squeezed. Whether customers want to order 500 or 15 garments we offer bulk buy deals and discounts for NHS sectors. The garments are superior quality too. Even the everyday essentials like medical scrubs“.



The company’s range includes Tunics, Trousers, Unisex Medical Scrubs, Nurses Dresses, Lab Coats and Casuals. Unlike other suppliers to the sector, Alsicare has ownership of its supply chain, having control over everything from fabrics to design and delivery. It says this means it can better control costs, passing the benefits directly onto its customers in terms of quality and price.



Alsicare also designs and sells exclusive garments such tunics incorporating its patented A-Move system. These offer superior levels of comfort keeping the wearer cooler and allowing a greater degree of movement.



The company also says whether customers are buying A-Move tunics or nurses dresses or casuals they can be sure that all Alsicare garments will stand up to the rigours of NHS-level laundering. Customers can also take advantage of generous terms and a next day delivery guarantee if garments are ordered before 3pm.



The company also offers bulk buy deals on popular items such as Tunics and Scrub suits and deals are available to all customers. NHS sectors also benefit from a 10% discount on any order, large or small and there is no minimum order, making Aliscare garments an attractive option for large and small employers and those who have to buy their own uniforms.



Alsicare launched its healthcare workwear brand in the middle of the financial crisis, believing that it was the right time to launch a range of healthcare uniforms marring quality with value. The company prefers to focus on producing a limited range of carefully designed garments rather than a multitudinous number over which it has no control.



