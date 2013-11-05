Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market Expected to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- The "Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market – By Product (Patient Simulator, Surgical Simulator, Imaging Simulation, Task Trainer), Technology (Haptic, Virtual Reality), End-Users (Academics, Hospitals, Military) & Services– Trends & Global Forecasts To 2017 " analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.



Browse 102 market data tables with 11 figures spread through 307 pages and in-depth TOC on "Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/healthcare-medical-simulation-market-1156.html



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This report studies the global healthcare/medical simulation market, with forecast to 2017. The global healthcare/medical simulation market is broadly segmented into products and services. The market was valued at $790.1 million in 2012 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 19.6% in the forecast period to reach $1930.5 million by 2017.



Prominent players in the healthcare/medical simulation market are Laerdal Medical (Norway), CAE Healthcare (Canada), Simulaids (U.S.), Gaumard (U.S.), Kyoto Kagako (Japan), Limbs and Things (U.K.), Education Management Solutions (U.S.), and Mentice AB (Sweden).



The healthcare/medical simulation market has experienced extensive growth over the past few years, mainly attributed to various advancements in technologies. The increasing focus on training of medical practitioners, rising healthcare costs, growing focus on patient safety, and availability of funds has helped increase the purchasing power of academic institutes, thereby driving the growth of the market.



The healthcare simulation market mainly consists of simulation products and services that are used to train students and healthcare practitioners. Academics, hospitals, and military are the major end-users of medical simulation products. Academics accounted for the largest market share in 2012 primarily due to increased focus on training of medical students and availability of government funds.



North America is the major market for medical simulation, followed by Europe. This is attributed mainly to the presence of major players in these regions and availability of funds. Growth in the Asian market, especially China and India, is likely to be propelled by the increasing awareness of advanced technologies and focus of major players.



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