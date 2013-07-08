Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Medical Simulation is a branch of science technology which is used to educate and train the medical professionals about surgeries, prescriptions and general surgeries. These are also used to train students in anatomy and physiology during their clinical trainings. The end users of the medical simulation technology markets are academics, military, hospitals and others.



According to the Institute of Medicine, around 44,000 to 98,000 deaths occur annually worldwide due to medical errors during patient treatment. To reduce these errors medical simulation is used extensively as it increases the patient’s safety. Patient safety coupled with technological advancement is driving the use of medical simulation. Other factors which propel the growth include increase in health care cost and rise in demand of minimal invasive treatments. High cost of simulators is persists to be an obstacle for the growth of this market along with availability of fewer funds.



Medical Simulation uses the haptic and virtual and reality technology. Haptic technology works on the senses of touch by applying forces, vibration and the motions and assists in realistic, multisensory learning to the medical students and healthcare professionals while virtual and reality technology uses computer simulated environment to simulate the physical presence in both, the real world as well as imaginative world . It helps surgeons to learn surgery without actual use of patients.



This thus reduces the risks of patients and also helps to train the surgeons for new surgical procedures Products and services of simulation markets includes Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, high fidelity mannequins, live environments, simulated clinical environment, serious game, Positron Emission Tomography, fidelity trainers, performance recording, imaging simulation, IV simulators, second life, interventional simulators, cardiovascular simulators, mid/low simulator, ultrasound imaging, surgical simulators and healthcare/medical simulation training services. Largest market for the healthcare/medical simulation is North America followed by Europe and Asian region. China and India are expected to be the booming market for the same industry in near future.



Some of the major players in the healthcare/medical simulation market include B-Line Medical, LLC, 3B Scientific GmbH, CAE Ltd., Anesoft Corporation and others.



