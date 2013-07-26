Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market Worth $1.9 Billion by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- The "Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market – By Product (Patient Simulator, Surgical Simulator, Imaging Simulation, Task Trainer), Technology (Haptic, Virtual Reality), End-Users (Academics, Hospitals, Military) & Services– Trends & Global Forecasts To 2017 " analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.



Browse

- 102 Market Data Tables

- 11 Figures

- 307 Pages and In-depth Table of Content on "Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/healthcare-medical-simulation-market-1156.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization in this report.



This report studies the global healthcare/medical simulation market, with forecast to 2017.



The healthcare/medical simulation market has experienced extensive growth over the past few years, mainly attributed to various advancements in technologies. The increasing focus on training of medical practitioners, rising healthcare costs, growing focus on patient safety, and availability of funds has helped increase the purchasing power of academic institutes, thereby driving the growth of the market.



The healthcare/medical simulation market mainly consists of simulation products and services that are used to train students and healthcare practitioners. The high fidelity mannequin/patient simulators market is lucrative for companies to invest in, as it is a major contributor to the market and is forecast to grow at a healthy CAGR from 2012 to 2017. Academics, hospitals, and military are the major end-users of medical simulation products. Academics accounted for the largest market share in 2012 primarily due to increased focus on training of medical students and availability of government funds.



North America is the major market for medical simulation, followed by Europe. This is attributed mainly to the presence of major players in these regions and availability of funds. Growth in the Asian market, especially China and India, is likely to be propelled by the increasing awareness of advanced technologies and focus of major players.



Prominent players in the healthcare/medical simulation market are Laerdal Medical (Norway), CAE Healthcare (Canada), Simulaids (U.S.), Gaumard (U.S.), Kyoto Kagako (Japan), Limbs and Things (U.K.), Education Management Solutions (U.S.), and Mentice AB (Sweden).



Buy a copy of this Report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=1156



Download Free Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=1156



Browse related reports to Healthcare IT Market



Scope of the Report:



This research report largely categorizes the global market for healthcare/medical simulation into products and services. This market is broken down into segments and sub-segments, providing exhaustive value analysis for 2010, 2011 and 2012, as well as forecast up to 2017. The market is also evaluated by end-users and comprehensively analyzed at a granular level by region (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW).



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotive and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304,Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets Blog:http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/