HealthDiaries Releases New Ultimate Herpes Protocol Review - Exposing the Legit Holistic Herpes Treatment by Melanie Addington

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- The Ultimate Herpes Protocol, is a program that has been designed specifically to help the victims of the herpes virus to achieve a life-time riddance from the disease in a way that was never thought possible before. The most surprising element here is that the program is based on 100% natural remedies instead of any medicinal drugs or chemical formulas. This protocol is the work of Melanie Addington in collaboration with her father whose medicinal capabilities are very highly regarded in Britain.



What is herpes?

Herpes is a disease that is very easily transmitted to others around us. It has various types but the most common are oral and genital herpes which can be characterized by sores or blisters around the mouth or genital areas. In the worst case scenario the virus can also rupture various delicate organ tissues of the human body including the eyes, nerves and the brain. Moreover, it can also become the root cause of the HIV viral attack.



CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ULTIMATE HERPES PROTOCOL EBOOK



Why did Melanie prepare this program?

Melanie was a type 2 herpes victim herself. It became the cause of complete destruction of her social and personal life. Her boyfriend abandoned her and the side-effects of the medicinal drugs she took to control the outbreaks led to heavy damages on her professional life. Upon leaving the drugs due to the side-effects, the sores and blisters came back. As a last resort, despite extreme embarrassment Melanie had to take her father’s help.



When she discovered that the herpes virus could actually be completely eliminated from the human body with the help of some very basic natural steps, she was astonished. She then decided to help all the people suffering from this terrible disease who were unaware of this miraculous remedy and thus she put together the Ultimate Herpes Protocol.



How does the protocol work?

The protocol is designed to attack the virus from three different angles. Firstly, it lays down seven very simple but yet highly effective ways that can help strengthen the immune system against the virus by cleansing the body of the toxins that make it weak in the first place. Secondly, the program underlines methods to help dissolve the protective protein coat of the virus making it easier for the body’s immune system to combat against it. Last but not the least; the program explains methods to help stop the virus from multiplying.



The protocol has numerous advantages including but not restricted to the following:



1.A well-nourished immune system

2.Less headaches, fatigue and other problems

3.No harmful side effects



Thousands of men and women from different walks of life have benefitted by using the Ultimate Herpes Protocol.



“Melanie, had high hopes when I discovered your site but the results have exceeded my fondest dreams. 2 different tests with 2 different doctors both came back negative. And it’s just a month ago that I bought your report. I’d have never thought herpes can be cured that fast! Finally someone who actually cares about helping people with herpes.” said JasonP. From Connecticut.



About www.ultimateherpesprotocol.com

As of now, the protocol is available for only $37 (a limited time offer discount from the original $59) with a 60-day money back guarantee. It comes with two bonuses; an online dating guide by Scott Valdez, a virtual dating expert, and another report by Melanie Addington, “Happy Now– Leaving Negativity and Depression Behind”.