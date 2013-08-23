HealthGains Starts Travel Concierge Service

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- HealthGAINS will now take care of every aspect of a person's trip, from booking flights to chauffeuring people from the airport and to and from their clinic. Their goal is to have their patients arrive for their consultations relaxed and stress-free.



Clients can also choose to extend their stay to include a vacation so they can experience the local beaches, culture and events. HealthGAINS will book hotel accommodations, organize private tours and arrange for tickets for the theater and much, much more.



“At HealthGAINS, we firmly believe that the easier you make it for people to get great healthcare, the more likely they are make sure they get all the care they need. That’s why we created Travel Concierge Service for folks coming to Ft. Lauderdale to take advantage of one of the greatest health care communities in the world.” - ____________, CEO, HealthGAINS



HealthGAINS offers their Travel Concierge Service as part of their comprehensive lifelong health package. They have a fusion spa and medical office, VIP Health and Longevity Assessment and, of course, Travel Concierge service.



“Nothing makes me feel more relaxed and more special than when HealthGAINS sends their Concierge service for me. They pick me up at the airport like I am a VIP. It makes healthcare so much easier.” – Helene K., Atlanta, GA



About Dr. Gaines

Dr. Gaines has been practicing as a Medical Doctor for 28 years, was trained as a resident at Harvard's Brigham and Women's Hospital and practiced as an Anesthesiologist before becoming involved with Age Management and Hormone Replacement Therapy in the early 1990s. He specializes in HRT for men and women who have symptoms of AGHD (Adult onset Growth Hormone Deficiency), or who may be experiencing increased symptoms of Andropause or Menopause. HealthGAINS Clinic is proud to announce an “A+ Rating” with the Better Business Bureau.



Contact Dr. Richard Gaines

Telephone 877-939-4246

Email info@healthgainsmd.com

Website http://healthgains.com/travel-concierge/