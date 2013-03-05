Healthier Horizons First Store in Greensboro to Offer Kalo Foods Gluten Free Products

Greensboro, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Healthier Horizons Foods is the first store in Greensboro to offer local gluten free products made by the newly opened local gluten free baker, Kalo Foods, LLC. Healthier Horizon opened in November and has been searching for a local business partner that bakes gluten free bread. Store owner Matt Greene said, “All of my customers keep asking me when I’m going to start carrying gluten free bread. Now I can tell them I have it, and it is local. It means a lot when you can work with other small business owners in the area.”



Kalo Foods is newly opened gluten free commercial bakery in Stokesdale, NC. They bake an assortment of gluten free products, including cookies, baking mixes, bread and pizza crust. They will deliver fresh products to Healthier Horizons.



Healthier Horizons is currently taking fresh bread orders for customers. They can be reached at (336) 852-0939 or at healthierhorizonsfoods@gmail.com.



Healthier Horizons Foods is located at 2823 B Spring Garden Street, Greensboro, NC 27403



Store hours are 9 am to 7pm, Tuesday – Saturday.



About Healthier Horizons Foods.

Healthier Horizons Foods offers a wide range of gluten free and organic groceries, organic fair trade coffee and organic produce. They have one of the best gluten free selections in Greensboro, NC. Visit the Healthier Horizons website at http://healthierhorizonsfoods.com



If you’d like more information about this topic or to schedule an interview with Matthew Greene, contact him directly at: 336-852-0939, or email him at: healthierhorizonsfoods@gmail.com



Media Contact:

Jeff SanGeorge

Connect Marketing and Design

336-462-8165

jeff@connectmarketingdesign.com