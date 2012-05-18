HealthJobClassifieds.com Launches Huge Free Medical Jobs Portal

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2012 -- Jobs in the healthcare services and within the medical field continue to grow as an aging population creates greater demand for longer term healthcare maintenance. The rise in incidences of treatable diseases such as diabetes also increases the demand for medical personnel.



Healthcare jobs are on the rise nationwide, and Health Job Classifieds has launched its website to provide comprehensive health job listings for those looking for a career in the medical field, or those already in the field seeking better opportunities and promotions.



The website offers a myriad of different options for job searching. Along the main header, the jobs are broken down into main categories of LPN, Medical Assistant, Pharmacist, Doctor and Massage Therapist job openings. Down the first sidebar are listed current job openings, where the latest listings appear for those looking for the newest opportunities can find them.



The Health job Classifieds website’s right hand sidebar has additional materials including information on non medical jobs in the healthcare field, opportunities for Spanish speaking and multilingual users and guidance for people interested in starting a career in the medical field in an entry level position. There is also a listing of the top counties for medical jobs, making it easier for those looking to go where the work is to make their selection.



There are also healthcare jobs resources including online courses and resume tips, BLS certifications and editorial content on the top medical careers. Video content is also featured to provide a multimedia approach to displaying content users might have missed in the mainstream media.



Their spokesman explained the timing of their move, “The healthcare field is one of the fastest growing areas of employment in the US. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that 10 of the 20 fasting growing jobs are currently related to health care. All manner of healthcare and medical-related positions wait to be filled in nearly every geographical area of the country, and we aim to put them all in one accessible place, so whether individuals are looking for jobs in their local medical field or are willing to relocate to fit their specialty, the listings they need will be there.”



