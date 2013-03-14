HealthPac Helps Medical Facilities Prevent Human Error

Savannah, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Many businesses are constantly sending customer’s their bills. Today, HealthPac is offering automated medical billing software. This software is used by health industries. Medical billing can seem like an endless process, because medical and health industries constantly have patients coming in. Even when the facility has a system for this “repetitive” job, humans are controlling that system and if the process is manual, it is prone to human error. When an error occurs in medical billing, major financial complications can occur for both the patients and healthcare facility. When HealthPac is used, the system will no longer be prone to human error, because it is automated.



HealthPac will not only help prevent human error, they will also help save time. By using HealthPac, individuals can decrease the amount of time it takes to send bills. Any office is able to go paperless by using HealthPac’s software. HealthPac lends billing expertise to physicians throughout the world.



This popular physician Billing Software allows individuals to scan any form of image or document. The documents can be stores on the server, if the system is “server based.” If the facility is using the ASP model, the images and documents can be stored on HealthPac’s servers. Many businesses like how this software is customizable to fit their needs.



HealthPac has a variety of features that businesses enjoy. Some of the features include:



- Automated patient reminder

- Dashboard analytics

- Paperless work queues



The medical industry makes changes to their rules and procedures on a frequent basis and HealthPac is guaranteed to stay up to date with those rules and procedures. This way, the medical billing software is always up to date.



About HealthPac

HealthPac is a popular billing software that is used by medical facilities across the world. The billing software is known for helping businesses save not only time, but money as well.



