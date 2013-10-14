HealthSlacker Launches to Provide Health and Fitness Cheats for Lazy People

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- With news about an obesity epidemic in the developed world causing huge increases in heart disease and diabetes, it’s easy to see that there are a lot of good reasons to be fit and healthy. It’s just a shame it takes so much effort. Most people don’t want to kill themselves to get healthier; in fact, they see that as being pretty counterintuitive. HealthSlacker is a modern blog that takes a fresh look at health and fitness from a slacker’s point of view, offering easy tips and advice on ways to get the most benefit from the least effort.



The blog takes a humorous look at many of the issues and challenges faced by people who don’t have the energy to commit to a traditional healthy lifestyle and instead help them to cheat their way into something similar without all the sweating.



The editorial content includes subject matter from identifying bad weightloss habits to clever tricks used by celebrities to trick the camera and some common sense life hacks- like drinking more water to reduce appetite and accelerate effective metabolism.



A spokesperson for HealthSlacker explained, “When it comes to health, everyone’s a slacker, and you know what, it’s nobody’s fault. We’re designed to crave fatty, unhealthy foods. We’re also designed to get creative with our solutions to problems. So understandably, we created easy access to cheap fatty foods and now we all have a problem with getting fat. So we recommend things like having a piggy bank for porkers, so the money we don’t spend on donuts can go on gaming, or a car or a suit. When it comes to diet and exercise, we need to motivate ourselves with things that actually work.”



About HealthSlacker

HealthSlacker is a fun and educational website that focuses on diet, exercise, recipes, nutrition, fitness and everything else related to a healthier lifestyle for everybody. The editors understand that eating right, getting enough exercise or just making healthier choices everyday can be challenging. The site aims to be educational, fun and above all actionable. For more information, please visit: http://healthslacker.com/