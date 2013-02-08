Healthsofa.com Relaunches to Focus on Q&A Format for Health Questions

Vienna, Austria -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Healthsofa.com has released their new health information portal with a new format unique to health related websites. Using a Question&Answer format that combines traditional elements from forums with social interactivity, Healthsofa.com users interact with other users along with community members from all walks of life directly from the landing page.



A recent study by Pew Internet found 34% of internet users have read someone else's health related commentary or experience about health or medical issues on an online news group, website or blog. That number is expected to grow rapidly, especially with coming changes to the heath care system.



The effect of that trend can also be felt by the online health community healthsofa.com.



Angelica Lim, a nurse by profession and a community member at the site, describes her first impressions of the new format of the website as follows: "It is really great to be able to give back to people and provide them with information they might not have found themselves wading through all the noise that you can find on search engines nowadays."



With the advent of the new format, the site has experienced rapid growth and is seeing community participation rising. Both the number of questions and answers is growing at a healthy rate. The increased adoption of the site by healthcare professionals shows that there is a need for people to discuss their health queries on the Internet as well as professionals willing to donate their time to assist others online with their healthcare needs.



One of the big driving factors behind the recent success of healthsofa can be attributed to the easy access to the site. No registration is required and the site is free to use for everybody. Although moderation takes place, these factors provide a sound framework for participation and allow individuals to share their questions without revealing their identity to the public.



Healthsofa.com bridges the gap between health information websites and the desire to get answers to highly specific health questions in a safe setting. Ultimately, no website is a replacement for a consultation with your own doctor or a healthcare professional. But equipping oneself with additional information from online community sources such as Healthsofa.com assists the individual in their quest for knowledge.



