HealthSource Distributors Announce It Has Joined Pharmsaver.net as a Preferred Vendor

Baltimore, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- HealthSource Distributors is proud to announce it has joined Pharmsaver.net as a preferred vendor of Branded and Generic Pharmaceuticals. healthSource Distributors is proud to announce it has joined Pharmsaver.net as a preferred vendor of Branded and Generic Pharmaceuticals. Pharmsaver.net is a recently launched pharmacy analytic site, which includes both shopping and reimbursement functionality services, offering margin enhancement opportunities to Independent, Chain and Long Term Care Pharmacies (LTCs) throughout the United States.



As we head into 2014, the need for Pharmacies to have a stronger focus on purchasing and reimbursement is absolutely essential to their success, HealthSource Vice President of Sales Marc Loeb said. Pharmsaver.net, with its unique, real time tools, helps pharmacies improve their bottom line through its combination of purchasing and reimbursement tools. Coupled with HealthSource’s expertise in product procurement, we are able to offer our customers a unique value proposition.



About HealthSource Distributors

HealthSource Distributors is one of the fastest growing drug wholesalers in the United States. HealthSource’s senior management team has over 100 years of combined pharmaceutical procurement expertise with some of the nation’s largest drug wholesalers. HealthSource employs its industry experience, along with a specialized market timing procurement strategies, to bring significant procurement savings to its Chain, Independent, Specialty, and Long Term Care Pharmacy customers. HealthSource’s flexible market approach allows it to tailor its selling approach to each individuals customers’s needs. HealthSource is VAWD (Verified Accredited Wholesale Distributor) Accredited by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy.



For media inquiry:

Client name: Jerry Wolasky ( CEO of HealthSouce Distributors )

Company Name: HealthSource Distributors, LLC

City: Baltimore

State: Maryland

Country: USA

Zip code: 21208

Phone Number: 410 653 1113

Email ID: mloeb@healthsourcedistributors.com



Website URL: http://healthsourcedistributors.com/

Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HMDI6qBRa-s

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/HealthsourceDistributors

Twitter:https://twitter.com/HealthSourceDis

LinkedIn:http://www.linkedin.com/company/healthsource-distributors