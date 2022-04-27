Healthy Asia Trade Shows Limits of Reshoring Supply Chains

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2022 -- Although it was initially thought that reshoring would be one of the biggest impacts of the pandemic, the worldwide shift in production actually hasn't happened. We have not yet seen governments and companies worldwide moving manufacturing closer to home in response to supply chain challenges. Instead, measures that were put in place to contain the virus in Asia actually provided opportunities for manufacturing in the region to power ahead. There is now data to show this progress with intra-regional trade in Asian economies increasing by 31% in the first three quarters of last year. The data comes from the Asia Development Bank and shows that trade within Asia made up more than half of the region's total trade in 2020. Robust supply chains and resilient foreign direct investment have shown the strength of the region. Proving that there are limits to reshoring supply chains, even during pandemic times.



As specialists in supply chain recruitment, the team at DSJ Global has kept a close eye on the evolving discussion around reshoring over the past couple of years. Established in 2008, the firm has grown alongside the organisations and individuals that it supports in end-to-end supply chain hiring. Today, as well as supply chain recruitment, DSJ Global offers hiring support across a range of different areas, including procurement, technical operations and logistics. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, as well as links at enterprises across the global industry, DSJ Global is the ideal partner. As a result, the firm has supported a broad spectrum of businesses, from ambitious start-ups to international brands - as well as talented individuals keen to take a career-defining next step. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensures that all requirements can be catered for and every supply chain recruitment need met.



DSJ Global has established a strong presence in the Asia Pacific region over the years. However, the firm's reach also goes much further - the team in Hong Kong is part of a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000. In addition, DSJ Global is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. This dual regional - and global - reach is a vital part of providing an effective service in supply chain recruitment. Equally key is the quality of the internal team at the firm, which is something that DSJ Global invests heavily in. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis in supply chain recruitment and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many roles available via the firm today, including Global Procurement Director, Business Development executive, SR Construction Procurement Sourcing Engineer and Strategic Procurement Head.



"2021 was a year of pressure and strain for procurement & supply chain markets globally. Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes created a multitude of challenges for the smooth operations of supply lanes globally which had a knock-on effect for recruiting and retaining top talent in this field" said Jamie Thorpe, Head of DSJ Global, Hong Kong. "These macro factors created high demand for candidates with extensive experience in Strategic Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain within a very tight candidate pool. Companies have had to resort to offering very high compensation and benefits to attract the talent they desperately need."



