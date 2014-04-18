Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- The Latest Trends about Alternative Health for everyday living are found here at HB (Healthy Beginnings) Magazine. Since each body has its own unique healing path, there’s no one size-fits all approach to achieving total health.



To contact HB Publisher:

Dawn Gowery

Call: 775-828-4547

Email: publisher@hbmag.com



All Healthy Beginnings feature articles are written by industry experts who spent years researching and scientifically proving their findings. Monthly publications offer fresh information which builds readership and creates a loyal following. Article topics are relevant to the issues we face today and are strategically placed alongside advertising that is changed monthly, to reflect our client’s latest promotions (http://hbmag.com/about-2/contact/).

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Healthy Beginnings Magazine- Distribution

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About Editor Dawn Gowery

Ms. Gowery has over 33 successful years in advertising, sales, marketing, publishing and presentation sales. She created Healthy Beginnings Magazine by marrying her passion for and knowledge of natural health with her expertise in sales and marketing. The purpose of Healthy Beginnings Magazine is: First, to provide credible information and reliable resources on the facts and latest trends regarding natural health alternatives. Second, to provide advertisers with a trusted vehicle to reach this highly sought natural health concerned buying market. (http://hbmag.com/ourteam/).

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This Month’s Breaking News: HB attracts readers who are affluent, educated and intelligent trendsetters, who are actively seeking products and services that will improve restore their overall wellbeing. They are willing to invest in therapies and products that promote a purposeful healthy lifestyle. HB readers are value-oriented. They are not driven by insurance; they are used to paying out-of-pocket. HB readers are career-minded and environmentally concerned for their indoor and outdoor ecosystems. They are a diverse, multi-cultural population, predominately women ranging from their late twenties to early seventies, with household incomes in excess of $100,000 (http://hbmag.com/advertise/media-kit/).

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This Month’s New Offer: Many businesses face the same challenges, getting their advertising message in front of the right target audience. Even then, it is hard to explain the benefits of their product. By allowing advertisers to craft articles that are thought provoking and stimulating to read a seed is planted, and a need often created for our readers to seek out our advertisers. HB’s unique advertising business model combines creative and directional advertising in an educational format. This benefits you – the advertiser – with editorial space to educate, which gives you increased value for your advertising dollar (http://hbmag.com/advertise/media-kit/).

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About hbmag.com

We bring like-minded individuals together, providing them with un-biased natural health information, alternative choices and the tools needed to empower and support a happy, holistic and healthy lifestyle.

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