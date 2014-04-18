Fernley, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Healthy Beginnings feature articles are written by industry experts who spent years researching and scientifically proving their findings. Monthly publications offer fresh information which builds readership and creates a loyal following. Article topics are relevant to the issues we face today and are strategically placed alongside advertising that is changed monthly, to reflect our client’s latest promotions (http://hbmag.com/about-2/contact/).

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The Latest Trends about Alternative Health for everyday living are found here at HB (Healthy Beginnings) Magazine. Since each body has its own unique healing path, there’s no one size-fits all approach to achieving total health.



To Contact an HB Editor:

Dawn Gowery

Call: 775-828-4547

Email: publisher@hbmag.com



Healthy Beginnings Magazine- Distribution

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This Month’s New Offer: Many businesses face the same challenges, getting their advertising message in front of the right target audience. Even then, it is hard to explain the benefits of their product. By allowing advertisers to craft articles that are thought provoking and stimulating to read a seed is planted, and a need often created for readers to seek out advertisers. HB’s unique advertising business model combines creative and directional advertising in an educational format. This benefits the reader– the advertiser – with editorial space to educate, which gives the reader increased value for your advertising dollar (http://hbmag.com/advertise/).

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About hbmag

We bring like-minded individuals together, providing them with un-biased natural health information, alternative choices and the tools needed to empower and support a happy, holistic and healthy lifestyle.

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