Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- All Healthy Beginnings feature articles are written by industry experts who spent years researching and scientifically proving their findings. Monthly publications offer fresh information which builds readership and creates a loyal following. Article topics are relevant to the issues we face today and are strategically placed alongside advertising that is changed monthly, to reflect their client’s latest promotions (http://hbmag.com/about-2/contact/).

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The Latest Trends about Alternative Health for everyday living are found here at HB (Healthy Beginnings) Magazine. Since each body has its own unique healing path, there’s no one size-fits all approach to achieving total health.



To contact HB Publisher:

Dawn Gowery

Call: 775-828-4547

Email: publisher@hbmag.com



Healthy Beginnings Magazine- HB Media Kit

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About hbmag.com

We bring like-minded individuals together, providing them with un-biased natural health information, alternative choices and the tools needed to empower and support a happy, holistic and healthy lifestyle.

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