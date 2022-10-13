Healthy Biscuits Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 : Pladis, Mondelez International, Britannia

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Healthy Biscuits Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Anmol Industries (India), Pladis (United Kingdom), Mondelez International (United States), Britannia (India), Parle Products(India), ITC Limited (India), IFFCO (India), Cosmic Nutracos Solutions (India), Unibic Foods India (India).



by Type (Functional, Gluten-free, Reduced Calorie, Others), Application (Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online), Raw Material (Wheat, Oats, Multi-grain, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online), Packaging Type (Packets, Jars, Boxes, Others)

Biscuits are bakery products, prepared from wheat flour, sugar, fat, leavening agent, and some other additional ingredients. The biscuits are classified into three types based on dough used; short or soft dough biscuit, hard dough, and crackers. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the temporary shutdown of manufacturing plants and loss of manpower, which has reduced the production of healthy biscuits. In some countries, the biscuit manufacturers were exempted from the lockdown restrictions, but the procurement of raw material led to a shortage of production.

Market Drivers

- Rising demand for healthy snacks, coupled with high per capita food consumption, especially in developing countries such as India and China



Market Trend

- Rising awareness about health and fitness and growing preference for healthy snack products, especially among the working professionals and millennials



Opportunities

- Manufacturers are actively indulging in the production of healthy biscuits in different flavors to enhance the taste

- The improved lifestyle and introduction of advanced purchase methods such as online grocery shopping



Challenges

Healthy Biscuits Market by Key Players: Anmol Industries (India), Pladis (United Kingdom), Mondelez International (United States), Britannia (India), Parle Products(India), ITC Limited (India), IFFCO (India), Cosmic Nutracos Solutions (India), Unibic Foods India (India)



Geographically, this report is segmented into some key Regions, with manufacture, depletion, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Healthy Biscuits in these regions, from 2017 to 2027 (forecast), covering China, USA, Europe, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia & South America and its Share (%) and CAGR for the forecasted period 2022 to 2027



Informational Takeaways from the Market Study: The report Healthy Biscuits matches the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market considering impact of Coronavirus. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.



Key Development's in the Market: This segment of the Healthy Biscuits report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavors, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavours, and relationship of driving members working in the market.



