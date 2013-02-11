Healthy Bodies Now Is Announcing a New Video Review of a Great Psoriasis Treatment Cream

Mountain View, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- “This video review was made because the reviewer knows how devastating it can be for someone who suffers from psoriasis. Dermasis psoriasis cream is one of the best treatments available and it will no doubt be beneficial to many people who have this condition.”



The reviewers mother suffered with psoriasis for many years and after trying Dermasis psoriasis cream, she was able to sooth the itching, redness and scaling of psoriasis for the first time in many years. Andy Answer, from Healthy Bodies Now says, “As someone who has researched many different skin care products, Dermasis is one I’ve actually seen work.”



Website Offers Free Package of Psoriasis Cream



Right now Revitol, the makers of this treatment, is offering a free package of their product to those who suffer from psoriasis. Dermasis Psoriasis Cream contains FDA approved ingredients that have been proven to help psoriasis sufferers. Any time I can help someone get something for free, it’s worth doing a review for this product.



One of the first things provided in this video review about Dermasis, is the unique formulation of ingredients that will not only soothe and moisturize your skin, but the active ingredients also helps in the control of the scaling and flaking that is associated with the skin condition psoriasis which has been shown to assist your skin in healing naturally. While we know that there is currently no known cure for psoriasis, Dermasis psoriasis cream’s active ingredient helps provide control of your skins symptoms .



About Healthy Bodies Now

Healthy Bodies Now is a relatively new YouTube channel that’s dedicated to providing in-depth video reviews for everything health, most especially skin conditions and beauty related health information. The creator of this channel does extensive research before providing any information and making recommendations.



Contact Informaiton

Andy Answer

Pasco, WA

https://www.youtube.com/user/healthybodiesnow?feature=mhee