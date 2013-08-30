Healthy Clean Eating Recipes: Grassfed Beef, Speedy Publishing's New Cookbooks, Food & Wine Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- From Annie Deeter comes a great book published under the imprint Cooking Genius.



This book will give you the information you need to understand what grassfed beef really means and why that?s important. It includes an in-depth discussion of the important methods and practices necessary to cook grassfed beef successfully. Next are ten detailed recipes with step-by-step pictures and instructions making it easy for anyone to create delicious tender grassfed beef dishes. Use it to start your journey into cooking grass finished pastured beef and to develop your skill until you can call yourself a master of real meat. The detailed pictures and guides will give you all the information and coaching you need to go from grassfed beef novice to confident cook before you know it. Once you master the skills taught in this book, there is no limit to what you will be capable of creating in a kitchen with a nice piece of real, pastured beef.



About Annie Deeter

Annie Deeter is a self-acknowledged foodie who loves to cook, grow gardens and feed people. In this book she turns her focus to healthy grassfed beef in an attempt to share her knowledge and break down some of the myths that surround beef in our modern times. ?Not everyone is, or should be a meat eater; but for those of us who are, healthy meat is a requirement. Healthy in this day and age means grassfed pastured beef and learning to cook it well is a huge part of being able to take advantage of it as a healthy food choice.? Growing up in a family of cooks and raising some great cooks in her own family, Annie has come to understand, appreciate and value the power of really great cooking. It uplifts the body, mind and spirit and puts excellent nutrition at the head of the table, where it belongs. Annie's children are grown and only visit now, ?but when they do, we cook!? she says. ?I think this defines who we are more than almost anything else we do. Because this is what we do for the joy, and the community and the love of it.?



Pick up a copy of Healthy Clean Eating Recipes: Grassfed Beef at all major online and offline retail stores or ask your librarian to stock it.



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Healthy Clean Eating Recipes: Grassfed Beef * by Annie Deeter

Publication Date: June 9, 2013

Digital ISBN: 9781628841589

Print ISBN: 9781628841572

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