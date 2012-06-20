Healthy Coffee (R) Opens Dallas, Texas Market in Cooperation With 4kCafe Coffee Shop.

Yorba Linda, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- Arielle Tate, Healthy Coffee (R) Regional Director added: “We are having a free Healthy Coffee (R) taste event at the 4kCafe Coffee Shop, 9780 Walnut St., Ste. 410, Dallas, beginning at 3:00 PM on Saturday, June 23rd”.



4kCafe Coffee Shop owner Lyn Pabalate, commented: “Our customers love the aroma and taste of Healthy Coffee (R) EnerGi Blend and Black coffee; the Chai Milk Tea, and the Choco healthy chocolate drink. The opportunity of being a distributor and earning extra income is great, and I look forward to qualifying and driving my Healthy Coffee (R) car soon.”



Rick Aguiluz, architect of the Healthy Coffee (R) concept and the FRM Business Model (TM) and CEO of Healthy Coffee International added: “We are excited to work with coffee shop owners like Ms Pabalate to spread the good news that there is now the health component in coffee and tea, and we will aggressively promote our business to the thousands of coffee shop owners in America and in foreign markets”.



About Healthy Coffee International, Inc.

Healthy Coffee International, Inc. (OTC: HCEI.PK, website: http://www.HCEI.biz ), category creator of Healthy Coffee, is focused on bringing health to the world's largest and most popular drink, coffee. The company's proprietary formulas combine the health benefits of Ginseng, Reishi Mushroom, and other top quality ingredients with the world's finest coffee beans to create a line of deliciously healthy instant gourmet coffee drinks.



Healthy Coffee (R) is the first company to successfully merge the traditional retail business with direct sales, and is revolutionizing the direct sales industry. Healthy Coffee (R) is the first to market the exclusive Healthy Coffee (R) automatic vending machines to mom and pop stores and businesses as well as the big retail chain stores.



Healthy Coffee's products are sold exclusively through its marketing subsidiary, Healthy Coffee USA, Inc., (http://www.HealthyCoffee.com) which uses a simple and unique Internet-driven international business model that allows the average person to own and operate a local, national, or international coffee distribution or coffee house business with very little capital investment or overhead. Healthy Coffee (R) is well positioned in the market place at the intersection of three mega-billion dollar industries: coffee, wellness and energy drinks, and has quickly moved into international markets by establishing offices in 22 countries, and distributors in 30 other countries.



