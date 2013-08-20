Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- According to new studies released, obesity may be an extremely culpable factor in the rise of sleep apnea. Quality of one’s sleep is closely linked to body weight with those who are overweight or obese more apt to fail to enjoy an uninterrupted, restful sleep. Being obese can lead to sleep disorders with the most prevalent being insomnia, obstructive sleep apnea and restless leg syndrome. Each of these disorders restrict sleep, causing daytime sleepiness and decreased alertness and may also lead to an increased risk for other serious and chronic health conditions. Because being overweight or obese is strongly associated with a number of sleep disorders, losing weight seems to be the most sensible solution.



Benefiting from decades of research, the experts at Diet Doc have developed the most thoughtfully modernized version of the 1950s hCG diet plans scientifically designed to promote safe and fast weight loss by combining pure, prescription hCG with nutrient rich healthy diet plans, each created by certified nutritionists and each one specifically tailored to every patient’s personal nutritional, medical and lifestyle needs. The dynamic combination of prescription hCG and tailor made healthy hCG diet plans signals the brain to release fat that has been stored and trapped in the body’s cells to be released into the bloodstream. This old fat is typically trapped in the areas of the belly, underarms, hips and thighs. When the body requires energy, this fat is released and burned as the body’s primary source of energy, resulting in weight loss in these most stubborn and difficult to lose areas and the retaining of muscle mass, despite a lower caloric intake. With Diet Doc’s hCG diets and healthy diet plans, the body feasts on this extra fat and has more than enough available energy, even while the patient is consuming much fewer calories. This eliminates worries about fatigue, hunger, or plateau.



Patients who want to lose weight and enjoy better sleep, but are not near its clinics in San Diego will not find Diet Doc’s hCG in stores. Obtainable by prescription only to qualified candidates, prospective patients must satisfactorily complete a medical evaluation and doctor consultation, both of which can be accomplished over the telephone, because weight loss treatment does not require visits to an uncomfortable and time consuming doctor’s office.



Depending on patient preference, prescription hCG is available in sublingual tablets, oral hCG drops and painless injectable solution. Because prescription hCG injectable solution is both inexpensive and extremely effective, this method continues to be the most preferred among patients. Also enhanced with energy boosting Vitamin B12, injectable prescription hCG further reduces loss of energy that is typically associated with healthy diet plans.



Diet Doc’s board certified doctors, nurses and nutritionists remain committed to providing everyone with the opportunity to lose weight fast and safely by medically supervising and monitoring each patient's healthy diet plans with constant communication, assuring the safest and most effective dieting experience available, even if the patient is not near a weight loss clinic in San Diego. With consultants and coaches available 6 days per week, unlimited support, encouragement and guidance is a phone call or an email away.



Diet Doc has refurbished and refined the outdated 1950s hCG diet to create a more healthy diet plan that not only promotes fast weight loss, but results that are capable of providing obese patients a better night’s sleep through tried and tested techniques. Diet Doc’s patients are looking better, feeling better and enjoying an improved overall lifestyle. By providing only pure prescription products, customized healthy diet plans, and a level of service unparalleled by competitors, Diet Doc has become the country’s most trusted and reliable hCG diet provider in today’s market.



The importance of maintaining a healthy body weight and getting a good night's sleep are well documented, benefiting the entire body by circulating blood more effectively and managing fluid levels more easily. Shedding even a few extra pounds can provide significant cardiovascular benefit, making every pound lost a positive step toward healthier living. With Diet Doc’s hCG diets and healthy diet plans, patients are losing weight safely, naturally, and experiencing better sleep and improved overall quality of life.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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