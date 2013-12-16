Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- When beginning a diet plan to rapidly lose belly fat, many dieters search for healthy dinner recipes, and recipes for other meals and snacks, that will leave them feeling full and satisfied without contributing to weight gain. Unfortunately, during the holiday season, dieters are often sidetracked by unhealthy, fattening foods instead of sticking with their intentions to eat healthy dinner recipes. But, because Diet Doc considered this issue when creating their prescription hCG diet plans, and because they utilize natural hCG treatments in combination with healthy dinner recipes, their programs make it quick and easy to lose belly fat – even during the holiday season.



Diet Doc competitors, companies more interested in their own financial gain than the health, safety or success of their clients, offer homeopathic hCG treatments that do not contain levels of active ingredients high enough to help dieters lose belly fat. Instead of providing their clients with a quality product, they encourage their clients to consume a dangerously low caloric intake of only 500 calories per day to lose belly fat during the holidays. Diet Doc recognized the dangerous health consequences posed by limiting caloric intake to this level and modernized the original hCG diets with today’s advanced science and medical understanding. Unlike their competitors, Diet Doc’s exclusive treatments encourage their clients to follow healthy dinner recipes, consume low fat snacks and avoid processed, sugary foods, but still allow patients to lose belly fat while consuming a caloric intake of almost double that of their competitors.



Diet Doc understands that, especially during the holiday season, their clients require assistance in choosing foods that are appropriate for their healthy dinner recipes. Therefore, they offer their clients unlimited consultations with certified nutritionists who educate and counsel their patients on the importance of meeting their daily requirements for essential elements and minerals while directing them toward foods and healthy dinner recipes that will provide them with these while not contributing to weight gain. Together, they will create healthy dinner recipes, and recipes for other meal times, around the patient’s age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences that ensures proper patient nutrition while allowing them to quickly lose belly fat. This personalized approach to healthy meal planning, has made Diet Doc programs stand apart from their competitors as Diet Doc is one of the few programs focused on their clients’ overall health and safety.



As the holiday season fast approaches, dieters only need to complete a confidential, online health questionnaire and schedule a phone or internet consultation with a Diet Doc physician. This consultation, and each consultation following, was designed to protect client privacy while providing the fast weight loss assistance they need. And, while dieters are busy preparing for family gatherings and travel during the holiday season, they have little time to spend in a weight loss clinic standing in line for supplements and treatments. Diet Doc programs alleviate this concern by providing their services completely through telemedicine and have been able to successfully treat thousands of dieters with this weight loss method.



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San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

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http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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