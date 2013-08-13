Healthy Eating More Affordable These Days

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- A popular belief is that eating healthy is too expensive so people buy junk instead. However, a recent study from the Center for Science in the Public Interest set out to prove that belief wrong.



Over 39 popular snack and side dishes were analyzed, some being fruits or vegetables and it was found that while the fruit and vegetables were not only more healthy than junk food, also cheaper.



The average price for a healthy snack was $.34 a serving, while the average price for a not healthy snack was $.67 a serving.



“The notion that healthy fruits and vegetables are expensive and that packaged snacks are cheaper is an urban myth that deserves to be put out to pasture,” said Margo G. Wootan, director of nutrition policy at the Center for Science in the Public Interest and the study’s co-author.



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Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



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