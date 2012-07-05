Healthy Eating With Ease Delivers Remarks on Paleo Diet

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- More and more people are discovering the benefits of the Paleo or Caveman Diet. Supposedly a throwback to the prehistoric days, Paleo recommends meat (that can be hunted), nuts, seeds, vegetables and fruits. It does not impose stringent calorie counts and meal schedules, but excludes dairy, grain, legumes, and sugar.



“Its idea or principles are based on this premise: if our hunting and gathering forebears did not eat it, you should not as well,” said K. Chatman, owner of diet site Healthy Eating with Ease.



"Neolithic" food or those introduced with farming 90,000+ years ago are therefore taboo. Humankind then hunted meat for their meals and consumed vegetables, seeds, nuts, and fruits.



Paleo proponents believe humans were not physiologically ready to eat agricultural products and have hardly evolved since. They blame the gluten found in today’s products, herbivore-deterring toxins, and other factors for obesity and other pandemics.



“One thing I admire about the Paleo diet is that it derives its carbohydrates largely from fruits. White bread, white rice, and other refined grains, while rich in carbohydrates, may be too close to obesity, diabetes, and heart disease for comfort. I laud this diet for banning processed food,” said Mr. Chatman.



For people not willing to eliminate grain, they could opt for steel-cut oats and whole-grain variants of bread, cereal, and pasta. Brown rice and bulgur are also healthy carbohydrate and healthy breakfast ideas. If feasible, people should adhere to the Paleo diet’s ban on alcohol and manmade sugar.



“Your body requires carbohydrates. I would instantly suggest whole grains if you experience a carbohydrate deficit during the Paleo diet. All in all, I would prefer to hold judgment on this diet until more studies arrive. When in doubt, follow the consensus of health organizations, licensed professionals, or results from experience,” K.A. Chatman concluded.



About Healthy Eating With Ease

Healthy Eating With Ease provides information for improving one’s diet via several options. More nutrition related content could be view at this resource http://healthyeatingwithease.com/healthy-breakfast-ideas/.