Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), an omega-3 fatty acid inherent in fish, is known from most if not all scientific quarters to boost memory. Now scientists from one of Canada's largest research-intensive universities may have found precisely how it does that.



They discovered that neurons in the hippocampus, the section of the brain that controls memory, better communicates with each other when more DHA is deposited in the area. In fact, the study noted that participants who supplemented their diet with DHA deposited 30 percent more of the compound in their hippocampus than those on a standard balanced diet.



“These insights underpin the belief that enriching a diet, including a healthy breakfast, with omega-3 fatty acids through fish or supplements improves memory. The advantages of consuming omega-3 fatty acids extend beyond memory enhancement. It is also believed to reduce bad cholesterol and lower one’s risk for other diseases such as coronary artery disease, hypertension, and etcetera,” commented Healthy Eating with Ease site master K. Chatman.



The best sources for omega-3 fatty acids, and therefore DHA, are fatty fishes like mackerel, salmon, sardines, and tuna. If feasible, individuals should eat fish at least two times a week. If consuming fish is not ideal due to diet restraints, nuts are commendable omega-3 fatty acid sources too.



Those who live too far inland to have steady access to fresh fish may opt for the canned versions, Mr. Chatman suggested. Skipjack, a tuna species, makes for a highly nutritious canned good since it has two-thirds less mercury than canned albacore.



As for DHA supplements, individuals should purchase those that are derived from fish oil since they could also contain eicosapentaenoic acid or EPA; another kind of omega-3. “If you are vegetarian, there should be supplements sourced from plants that are available in the market,” tipped K.A. Chatman.



