Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- European teens are going gaga over the OMG diet and it will not be long before their stateside counterparts follow suit.



Six Weeks To OMG: Get Skinnier Than All Your Friends has sold 120,000 copies in just a few weeks and is quickly rising up the UK book charts. Telling teens to skip breakfast on purpose and to take cold baths every day, among other bizarre tips; the tome is expected to sustain its momentum in the US, where publishers have signed the author to a seven figure deal.



So far the book has polarized the public. Some nutritionists are upset over the book’s pandering to teenagers, who are most vulnerable to anorexia, bulimia, and other eating disorders.



“Its prosaic language effectively captures a young readership, many of whom suffer from obesity as much as eating disorders. However, I do not agree with some of the book’s suggestions such as skipping breakfast; they should also select healthiest fast food if applicable. I recommend the parents of the teenagers seek a second or third opinion from licensed medical professionals before implementing the book’s recommendations,” Healthy Eating With Ease founder K. Chatman remarked.



Other nutrition professionals may not be convinced by the book’s extremist ideas. Some take issue with, for instance, the author’s recommendation of taking cold baths for 15 minutes a day.



To the author’s credit, the book is grounded on research. For example, the insinuation that blowing up balloons deflates one’s weight because it trains the muscle transversus holds some scientific bearing.



“However, there is inconclusive evidence in regards to the role caffeine plays in weight loss. Some studies correlate caffeine consumption to weight loss while others state it contributes to weight gain via an increase in stress hormones. So the book suggestions, especially the ones that seem too good to be true, have to be taken with a grain of salt,” Mr. Chatman pointed out.



About Healthy Eating With Ease

Healthy Eating With Ease covers topics around diet and nutrition. It also provides editorial opinions regarding various eating regimens that enter the market at http://healthyeatingwithease.com/healthiest-fast-food/.