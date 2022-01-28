Healthy Future for US Gene Therapy & Biotech Industry in 2022

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2022 -- Investment in gene therapy is going to be positive in 2022, according to industry insiders. With estimates revealing that one family a day is now being treated with gene therapy there is clear motivation among investors to help extend the reach of gene therapy in the coming 12 months. There is so much potential in gene therapy - for example, AAV-mediated gene therapies open up the option for a one-off administration that could tackle the underlying disease and make permanent changes to the way that patients receive critical medicine. Crucial to whether or not the future for gene therapy and biotech really is healthy in 2022 is going to be the regulatory framework that underpins the industry. The FDA will need to work with the industry and stakeholders to find a path ahead that makes ongoing innovation possible and also ensures that progress is being carefully and safely managed.



Regulatory changes and ongoing innovation in areas such as gene therapy are of key interest to a biotech recruiter like EPM Scientific. The firm was established in 2012 and has acquired extensive experience in hiring for the life sciences sector, including with respect to specialist areas such as gene therapy. Expertise at EPM Scientific is broad and also extends to areas such as clinical development, clinical operations, legal and compliance and safety/pharmacovigilance. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, the firm is very well placed to help organizations secure the talent that is vital to progress. The experienced team and network of connections means that EPM Scientific can also deliver well-resourced support to talented people looking to take a career-defining next step. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, the firm can cater to any hiring needs.



EPM Scientific has reach as a biotech recruiter that extends nationwide in the USA. This includes major hubs such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco and many other locations in between. A unique international dimension comes from the fact that the USA team is part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce and that EPM Scientific is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. In an area such as gene therapy it's essential that the team has experience and insight, not just into the industry but the businesses within it. Consultants at EPM Scientific are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies at all times. Today, there are many different roles available via this biotech recruiter, including Senior Medical Director, Senior Clinical Data Manager, Director Regulatory Affairs and QA Specialist.



Alec Rahman-Jones, Managing Director at EPM Scientific, comments, "Life Sciences organizations and professionals will play a critical role in protecting public health in 2022, putting more pressure on companies to have the right staff in place." He continues, "EPM Scientific is working with a range of industry leading clients from large pharmaceutical companies to innovative biotechs, ensuring that our clients are able to attract and secure top professionals. Our team can support these clients across the full lifecycle of production from R&D and development, to commercial, quality, and regulation."



To find out more about Biotech recruiter visit https://www.epmscientific.com.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact EPM Scientific USA: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about EPM Scientific services, please go to https://www.epmscientific.com.



About EPM Scientific USA

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 1000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.