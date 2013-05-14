Healthy Hormones - Safe Bio Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy in Calgary

Calgary, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Maintaining hormone balance is essential to healthy aging for both men and women but when and what treatment is best for you can be very confusing. Safe, effective hormone replacement therapy requires comprehensive testing, personalized programs and proper monitoring by an anti-aging medical specialist.



Anti-aging experts, Dr. Lizette Lourens and Nurse Practitioner Jeanette Queen of Age Management Institute are helping demystify hormone replacement therapy and options by providing free presentations throughout the month of May. These casual lunchtime chats will be offered on Fridays at Script Pharmacy on Macleod Trail S.



“Health is our greatest wealth”, notes Dr. Lourens, “and it’s imperative that people properly understand how hormone therapy works. It’s not appropriate for everyone and it’s not a ‘one size fits all’ treatment protocol. To be safe and effective, it requires personalized care from an anti-aging specialist and, most importantly, the client needs to understand how it works so they can be benefit fully by understanding the role of hormones and their impact on your health.”



Jeanette Queen, a nurse practitioner specialist in women’s health care and anti-aging, says “I often hear people talk of having a ‘senior’s moment’ – where they are forgetful or lacking focus. But aging doesn’t have to be synonymous with degeneration and loss of vitality. We are committed to educating and empowering people on the therapy and treatment options available to set the course for a better quality of life through the aging process.”



The series of free, relaxed and informative sessions, Healthy Hormones Are More Than Just Menopause, begins on Friday, May 3. at Script Pharmacy, 7015 Macleod Trail S in the Centre 70 Building. Reservations are recommended. Call 265.4142 for more information. Details on each presentation are attached.



