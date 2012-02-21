Healthy Job Prospects Abound As New Website Launches Ultimate Guide to Career as Physician Assistant

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2012 -- Choosing a career path is perhaps one of the most important decisions many Americans will make in their lives. When considering the amount of years spent working and the huge variances in remuneration across different roles in different industries, it’s no wonder people are compelled to make the best choice possible when it comes to their future employment.



Recent economic trends have made many unsure about their career choice and the industry they work in. People everywhere see friends and family members losing their jobs and struggling to find employment and worry about whether or not their job is safe and secure. After all, every industry is at risk. Or is it?



Recently-release projections by the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that jobs within physicians’ offices are expected to grow by almost 33% over the next ten years. As a new website demonstrates, one of the easiest and best ways to capitalize on this growth is to invest in a career as a Physician Assistant.



PhysicianAssistantCenter.com was born from a desire to make obtaining a career as a Physician Assistant obtainable to more and more Americans everywhere. The dedicated team behind the site recognized the growth the healthcare industry was experiencing and made a concerted effort to make sure as many people as possible had the tools with which to take advantage of it. “One of the fastest growing career paths is the position of Physicians Assistant,” the website confirms.



Even those with knowledge about the benefits of working within the healthcare sector may still be unaware as to both what a Physician’s Assistant is and what it takes to become qualified for such a role. For these people, PhysicianAssistantCenter.com is a godsend. Overflowing with information on the educational process required to become a qualified Physician Assistant as well as providing ample detail as to what duties the role requires, the team as Physician Assistant Centre have found themselves responsible for perhaps the most comprehensive guide on the topic ever created.



Articles on the website include a wealth of information on every topic associated with a career as a Physician Assistant, from educational requirements, career outcomes, common duties and differences in scope of practice between professionals such as a Nurse Practitioner and a Physician Assistant. All up, those considering working in the field have all the tools needed to get their career off to a healthy start thanks to PhysicianAssistantCenter.com.



About Physician Assistant Center

PhysicianAssistantCenter.com was the product of a growing need amongst Americans everywhere to have access to the best career resources on the web concerning jobs within the fast-growing Physician Assistant role. The team behind the site have shown a strong commitment to ensuring that anyone contemplating a lucrative and interesting career in this field have all the tools and information to them to make the process an easy one. For more information, visit http://www.physicianassistantcenter.com