Healthy Kidney Publishing Highlights 6 Ways to Improve Kidney Disease & Maintain Kidney Health

Paramus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Over the past few decade, reports of increasing numbers of kidney disease by sugarcane workers who live in Guanacaste province of Costa Rica have escalated to epidemic proportions. With this increase the Costa Rican government issued recommendations for ways to improve kidney disease and maintain good kidney health. These tips can be applied to anyone to improve kidney disease.



Why kidney disease is happening at such a fast rate has been attributed to many different factors and is most likely a combination of different attributes such as the toxic effects of agrochemicals, hydration, hard work, and the ingestion of high amounts of processed food, additives, refined and processed sugars.



Here Are 6 Ways to Improve Kidney Disease



1) Hydrate by drinking clean water versus soda or sweet drinks to help reduce kidney stress on the kidneys.



2) Avoid excess sugar in diet. If one has a blood sugar imbalance, monitor the levels since high blood sugar can increase the risk of kidney failure.



3) Eat foods that protect the kidneys such as apples, garlic, olive oil, fish, grilled or roasted chicken, onion, cabbage, cauliflower, whole grains, red bell peppers and strawberries. Many of these foods are filled with antioxidants, health-boosting phytochemicals, fiber, good sources of protein and anti-inflammatory properties, which all help support kidney function.



4) Make it as much of a priority as possible to avoid processed food, junkfood, fast food, chemicals, additives and excess amounts of pesticides in foods.



5) Control blood pressure by limiting salt in diet and take medication as prescribed.



6) Begin to do some daily exercise. Exercise has been proven to help slow kidney disease and help the kidneys by proving all types of anti-oxidant benefits.



These are some easy ways to begin improving kidney disease and maintain good kidney health.



About Robert Galarowicz N.D. and Healthy Kidney Publishing

Robert Galarowicz N.D. is a medical researcher and runs a nephrology clinic in Paramus, New Jersey and has created, The All Natural Kidney Healthy & Kidney Function Restoration Program. A Guide of how to improve kidney function, avoid dialysis with a chronic kidney disease diet, supplement, and what proper medication to use. Visit this program and watch a free video of over 7 tip to better kidney health by clicking the link http://www.healkidneydisease.com



Since early 2006, Robert Galarowicz has been teaching people on using a highly therapeutic kidney diet, and kidney safe supplements like herbal remedies, probiotics to avoid dialysis and live a better quality of life. It started when he was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease (CKD) at 22. This led to dialysis and since 2004, he has been living with a kidney transplant. Robert’s burning passion about kidney disease led to him becoming a nutritionist and naturopath. After spending years researching and studying about kidney disease, Robert used these discoveries personally and with hundreds of clients. The results were astounding and he created “The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program.” For more information, please visit: http://www.healkidneydisease.com



Reference For Article

www.vozdeguanacaste.com/en/articles/2013/11/26/8-ways-reduce-stress-your-kidneys