Healthy Lawn Adds Lime Treatment Based Lawn Care to It's Service Offerings

Healthy Lawn, one of the leading providers of lawn care services in East Brunswick, is pleased to announce the addition of a Lime Treatment based lawn care service to its service offerings. Over time, fertilizers and other materials can become bound-up in the soil. Lime can effectively release them while balancing the pH in the soil.



The soil in many parts of the US is naturally acidic, and the presence of acid rain and synthetic fertilizers worsen the degree of acidity over the time. When lime is added to the soil, Calcium Carbonate and Magnesium Carbonate begin separating and attach themselves to other things in the soil, like the organic material that is present and the soil particles themselves. The addition of lime results in the addition of alkaline components to the soil, reducing its acidic nature. Also the metals are less toxic, and nutrients are more available, which improves the soil structure and encourages good soil microbe activity.



Healthy Lawn's lawn care services in Old Bridge has been helping people remove the lawn invaders like pests that destroy and take over the entire lawn if not taken care of. Their high quality lawn care business South River responds to every lawn need, making one's lawn look more beautiful and greener. Their services of lawn care in Monroe helps promote healthy grass growing patterns as well as thicken bare spots in your lawn. Their lawn care services help bring back the green color of the grass and helps in deciding the next step to be taken.



Healthy Lawn offers their specialized lawn care in different areas of South Jersey. They understand the turf, tree, shrub and insect issues of New Jersey and know the unique problems and challenges of this area and so, they are better equipped than the others to handle the area's lawn problems.