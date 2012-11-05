East Brunswick, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- Healthy Lawn, Leader in fertilization and weed control, offers Early Fall Treatment into its lawn care services in Monroe. Early Fall Treatment consists of fertilizer with a higher concentration of potassium and potash to promote strong and healthy root development. Insecticide and weed control will be selectively applied where needed.



Healthy Lawn Care company provides lawn care solutions of all types also specializes in weeding operations and provides all sorts of services related to lawn care service Monroe. It has special programs that one can follow to get a beautiful lawn. There are a few points that must be considered when choosing a lawn care business in Monroe for the lawn. The first thing that you must consider is the season for which you require the service of lawn care. The season plays an important role in deciding what exactly is needed for the care of lawn. Different seasons require different care.



Healthy Lawn's lawn care in East Brunswick, offers only organic lawn services. The use of organic method is an environment friendly way of controlling the weeds and pests. It does as much as to keep the lawn well maintained without using chemicals. Chemicals are fast in action and can bring quick results. But they can be harmful in the long run and hence it is always recommended to use organic services.



About Healty Lawn

Healthy Lawn , leader in fertilization and weed control is a team of individuals that live in the community, which means they understand the turf and tree and shrub and insect issues of the area. They are fully aware and do posses knowledge of the unique problems and challenges of the area they serve and know how to fix them. They are extremely concerned with complete satisfaction of their clients. They are not just another ‘cut and run’ lawn care company. You can count on them to do what’s right and stand behind 100% of our work, every time. Call them at 732-238-LAWN and ask how they can make your lawn more beautiful.

http://www.healthylawnnj.com/