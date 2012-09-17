Healthy Lawn Offers Customized Programs for Lawn Care in Monroe and Other Areas of New Jersey

East Brunswick, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- Healthy Lawn has offered specially customized lawn care service in different parts of South Jersey. Their service is completely hassle-free and 100% guaranteed. They provide Lawn Care in Monroe, Lawn Care in East Brunswick with solutions especially designed as per the requirements of the client. They do Lawn Care Business in Monroe and in other areas with a human touch without fake promises and hefty fees.



Spokesperson of Healthy Lawn stated, “Unlike other Lawn Care Businesses in South Jersey, we have come up with customized programs for your Lawn Care in Monroe, Lawn Care in East Brunswick and other areas of South Jersey with affordable rates and guaranteed satisfaction. We do not make fake promises. We do not believe in a one size fits all formula and so, we will arrange your lawn based on its unique needs. We can help you build an enviable lawn based on your soil type and condition, shade, and budget.”



They are complete service provider for lawn care. Their services includes early spring treatment with fertilizers for quick green patches, summer treatment, early fall treatment, grub control and surface feeding insects, aeration and seeding, lime treatment and tree and shrub program. For highly efficient garden and lawn treatment, they offer best Lawn Care Business in Monroe, Lawn Care Business in East Brunswick and other parts of South Jersey.



Healthy Lawn offers the specialized lawn care in different areas of South Jersey. They can help to bring back the green color of the grass and help in deciding what steps to take next. They understand the turf, tree, shrub and insect issues of New Jersey and know the unique problems and challenges of this area and so, are better equipped to handle the area's lawn problems. To know more visit http://www.healthylawnnj.com