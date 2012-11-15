Healthy Life Centers Help Great American Smokeout Participants Kick the Habit

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- Every year, more than 342,000 people die from lung disease. Thirty five million Americans live with a chronic lung disease each and every day and exposure to second hand smoke results in approximately 46,000 heart disease cases every year along with 3,400 lung cancer deaths. These people don't even smoke and yet contract illnesses as a result of exposure to this smoke. This doesn't even take into account children and how they are affected by second-hand smoke. The rate of respiratory disease and asthma in children living in a home with a smoker is higher than that for children living in a home with no second hand smoke.



The Great American Smokeout is quickly approaching. Scheduled for November 15, 2012, this event has been taking place for 37 years. Mark Barrus, media contact for Healthy Life Centers, explains how Stop Smoking Hypnosis is of benefit to those wishing to kick the habit once and for all through participation in this event. "Have you ever noticed people don't quit because they need to? In order to kick the habit once and for all, a person must want to quit. It's the desire for a positive change that is what makes Quit Smoking Hypnosis successful," Mr. Barrus states.



Hypnosis has been used for hundreds of years. Those wishing to stop smoking have used this method successfully along with those wishing to lose weight, build self-confidence or improve memory. What is hypnosis and why does it work? "Hypnosis is a state of mind. What makes this different from other mental states is the state of hyper-suggestibility and relaxed brain," Mr. Barrus explains. Approximately 90% of the general population can be hypnotized, according to the World Health Organization. "Humans often fall into this state without even realizing it. Anytime someone drives home without remembering it, they are in a natural hypnotic state. Stop smoking hypnosis uses this ability to assist someone to kick the smoking habit for good."



The hypnotist uses this relaxed state to make suggestions to help one quit smoking. These suggestions are more easily accepted by the mind when in this state. The hypnotist helps the smoker reach this state so suggestions may reach the subconscious mind and take root. "Hypnosis isn't effective without repetition," Mr. Barrus goes on to say, "as the habit is deeply ingrained in the subconscious mind. With the help of our CD, users receive the repetition needed to increase the odds of quitting tobacco once and for all. The suggestions must be believable and the motivation to change must come from within. Any smoker motivated to quit may benefit from hypnosis. With the Great American Smokeout approaching, why not increase the chances of success by making use of a stop smoking hypnosis program? Once the habit has been overcome, former smokers look and feel much better. "



About Healthy Life Centers

Healthy Life Centers assists smokers in kicking the habit permanently through the use of Hypnosis to Stop Smoking. When one contacts the center, he or she receives a referral slip for private hypnosis at a nearby location. Through the use of a specifically designed formula, the hypnosis practitioner works with the client to ensure he or she does want to quit. Once this has been determined, hypnosis takes place and a CD is provided for reinforcement. The repeated reinforcement is cumulative and helps to increase the chances of success. Healthy Life Centers is the world's largest organization of independently owned and operated hypnosis locations.