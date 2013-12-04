Healthy Life Naturally Publications Celebrates Their Book - Tops 3 Amazon Top Seller Lists

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Publisher's office at Healthy Life Naturally congratulated the authors, Milo E Newton and Shawn Chhabra celebrating the success of their first book achieving number one spot on three bestseller lists.



Healthy Life Naturally, a Health and Wellness Publisher also shared few powerful book reviews from the Amazon book page. Spokesperson reminded that the book was published on Nov 14, 2013 under the title:



Weight Loss by Quitting Sugar and Carb - Learn How to Overcome Sugar Addiction - A Sugar Buster Super Detox Diet (Weight Loss, Addiction and Detox)



The book is available as print copy as well as kindle version. Here are top achievements from Amazon website (book page):



- Hit Amazon's Best Sellers List Nov 2013! Get Your Copy Now!

- Hit Amazon's HOT NEW RELEASES LIST SPOT NO. 2 - Nov 2013! Get Your Copy Now!

- Over 17000 Copies Downloaded! (Nov 25/26/27): Top Listings: #1 Best Sellers in Special Diet Cooking, #1 Best Sellers in Diabetic & Sugar-Free Cooking, #1 Best Sellers in Low Carb



As per Amazon website Most Helpful Customer Reviews



5.0 out of 5 stars weight loss November 27, 2013

By linda

Format:Kindle Edition|Amazon Verified Purchase

A very well written book, easy to read and to understand. I read it in the space of one evening,and I will certainly follow through with everything that was suggested to help cut out sugar and all other fake sugar



5.0 out of 5 stars Great advice! November 27, 2013

By Jane Lavuire

I am a sugar addict. I never cared about quitting sugar as I love ice cream, cookies and brownies. While reading Milo's book, I started to realize the urgency behind the need to quit my bad habit, as I learned that sugar addiction is a real problem. I also learned a great deal behind which healthy foods I should give preference to instead of succumbing to the temptation of sugary foods.



What I learned from this book so far is this: detox regularly, detox as fast as possible to get rid of all the sugars (including the hidden ones), forget the low fat and other junk as those have added (hidden) sugars, learn all the deceiving names of hidden sugars to become smart shopper, and finally, to forget the artificial sweeteners. The book also comes with a bonus recipe book which is a great addition, as it comes with photos and 40+ sugar free, healthier recipes. I hope these comments will help other readers, and I would like to close my comment saying that Health is Wealth.



The publisher's spokesperson also announced that the first month's profits will be donated to author's favorite charity.



Press release by- Name: Jackie Thomas



Company's name: Healthy Life Naturally



About Healthy Life Naturally

Healthy Life Naturally is a health and wellness publisher at Weight Loss by Quitting Sugar and Carb – Learn How to Overcome Sugar Addiction – A Sugar Buster Super Detox Diet (Weight Loss, Addiction and Detox) ASIN- B00GUXOCNM



Email address ShirleyTWilliams9462@gmail.com

Company Location (address)

10272 Bach Blvd

St. Louis, MO 63132

USA

Telephone: (866-356-0071



Website: http://www.healthylifenaturally.com