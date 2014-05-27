Healthy Lifestyles - China- 2014-Market Growth, Trends, Analysis, Size and Opportunities

New Market Research Report Added in MarketResearchReports.Biz Reports Database:Healthy Lifestyles - China - May 2014
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Cases of ’illness of affluence’, such as obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, are on the rise amongst urban Chinese residents owing to the advancement and fast pace of modern life. Meanwhile, mass industrialisation has made a bitter pill for the environment. The worsening air quality has led to an increase in cases of respiratory diseases in big cities like Beijing and Tianjin where the air pollution issue is most severe, while at the same time the root causes of numerous food safety issues have been found to be contaminated water diverted into the paddies.
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Table of Content
Introduction
Methodology
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
The consumer
Enough sleep, regular exercises and balanced diet are most important for achieving a healthy lifestyle
Figure 1: Important factors that contribute to a healthy lifestyle, December 2013
Consumers are moving into a healthy lifestyle in different ways
Figure 2: Changes in healthy living habits compared to one year ago, December 2013
Food safety and environmental pollution lead to people’s top health concerns
Figure 3: Health conditions/risks concerning Chinese adults, December 2013
Consumers seek both emotional and functional benefits from adopting healthy lifestyles
Figure 4: Main motivations leading to a healthy lifestyle, December 2013
Healthy ingredients, sauces and way of cooking make the greatest contribution to a healthy menu
Figure 5: Views on healthy menu features, December 2013
High level of consumer confidence in taking control of their health
Figure 6: Attitudes towards healthy lifestyles, December 2013
Key issues
What types of product/service innovations can give people relief from stress and sleep better?
How can health and wellbeing brands work together to market healthy lifestyles to consumers?
How can environmentally friendly products appeal to Chinese consumers?
How can health and wellbeing companies adopt a targeted approach to reach the potential users?
What we think
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Issues and Insights
What types of product/service innovations can give people relief from stress and sleep better?
The facts
The implications
Figure 7: Food and beverage products featuring sleep-aiding claims, overseas markets, 2013-14
Figure 8: Household and personal care products featuring sleep-aiding claims, overseas markets, 2013-14
How can health and wellbeing brands work together to market healthy lifestyles to consumers?
The facts
The implications
Figure 9: Example of different fitness brands co-operating in marketing communications, 2013-14
How can environmentally friendly products appeal to Chinese consumers?
The facts
The implications
Figure 10: Proportion of new products with environmentally friendly claims, selected countries, January 2013-April 2014
Figure 11: Examples of new products with environmentally friendly claims, overseas markets, January 2013-April 2014
How can health and wellbeing companies adopt a targeted approach to reach different consumer segments?
The facts
The implications
Figure 12: Example of premium health product featuring convenience, China, 2014
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Trend Application
Trend: Help Me Help Myself
Trend: Prove it
Health Threats to Today’s Urban Chinese
Key points
Rapid urbanisation poses challenge to people’s health
Rising “Illness of affluence” calls for more attention to be paid to balanced diets
Figure 13: Retail market volume consumption per capita (population), kg, China, 2008-13
Figure 14: New product claims, by category, China, 2013
More exercises are required to battle against the rising obesity rate
Growing demand for solutions to protect people against environmental pollutions
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