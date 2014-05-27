Healthy Lifestyles - China- 2014-Market Growth, Trends, Analysis, Size and Opportunities

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Cases of ’illness of affluence’, such as obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, are on the rise amongst urban Chinese residents owing to the advancement and fast pace of modern life. Meanwhile, mass industrialisation has made a bitter pill for the environment. The worsening air quality has led to an increase in cases of respiratory diseases in big cities like Beijing and Tianjin where the air pollution issue is most severe, while at the same time the root causes of numerous food safety issues have been found to be contaminated water diverted into the paddies.



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Table of Content



Introduction



Methodology

Abbreviations



Executive Summary



The consumer

Enough sleep, regular exercises and balanced diet are most important for achieving a healthy lifestyle

Figure 1: Important factors that contribute to a healthy lifestyle, December 2013

Consumers are moving into a healthy lifestyle in different ways

Figure 2: Changes in healthy living habits compared to one year ago, December 2013

Food safety and environmental pollution lead to people’s top health concerns

Figure 3: Health conditions/risks concerning Chinese adults, December 2013

Consumers seek both emotional and functional benefits from adopting healthy lifestyles

Figure 4: Main motivations leading to a healthy lifestyle, December 2013

Healthy ingredients, sauces and way of cooking make the greatest contribution to a healthy menu

Figure 5: Views on healthy menu features, December 2013

High level of consumer confidence in taking control of their health

Figure 6: Attitudes towards healthy lifestyles, December 2013

Key issues

What types of product/service innovations can give people relief from stress and sleep better?

How can health and wellbeing brands work together to market healthy lifestyles to consumers?

How can environmentally friendly products appeal to Chinese consumers?

How can health and wellbeing companies adopt a targeted approach to reach the potential users?

What we think



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Issues and Insights



What types of product/service innovations can give people relief from stress and sleep better?

The facts

The implications

Figure 7: Food and beverage products featuring sleep-aiding claims, overseas markets, 2013-14

Figure 8: Household and personal care products featuring sleep-aiding claims, overseas markets, 2013-14

How can health and wellbeing brands work together to market healthy lifestyles to consumers?

The facts

The implications

Figure 9: Example of different fitness brands co-operating in marketing communications, 2013-14

How can environmentally friendly products appeal to Chinese consumers?

The facts

The implications

Figure 10: Proportion of new products with environmentally friendly claims, selected countries, January 2013-April 2014

Figure 11: Examples of new products with environmentally friendly claims, overseas markets, January 2013-April 2014

How can health and wellbeing companies adopt a targeted approach to reach different consumer segments?

The facts

The implications

Figure 12: Example of premium health product featuring convenience, China, 2014



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Trend Application



Trend: Help Me Help Myself

Trend: Prove it



Health Threats to Today’s Urban Chinese



Key points

Rapid urbanisation poses challenge to people’s health

Rising “Illness of affluence” calls for more attention to be paid to balanced diets

Figure 13: Retail market volume consumption per capita (population), kg, China, 2008-13

Figure 14: New product claims, by category, China, 2013

More exercises are required to battle against the rising obesity rate

Growing demand for solutions to protect people against environmental pollutions



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