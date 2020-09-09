Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body with Host Maria Lucassen and Guest Keith E. Gibson, on Women Seeking Blissful Retirement

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2020 -- In this show, host Maria Lucassen features her special guest, Keith E. Gibson, to talk about the impact daily choices have on longevity and how having a healthy brain and body can keep a person independent.



Growing older comes with many challenges. Having seen how dementia impacted her mom's last years of life, Maria has a deep respect for the research and work related to the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. She is super excited to talk to Keith Gibson, the Regional director of Program Services at the Florida division of the Alzheimer's Association.



Estimates vary, but experts suggest that more than 5.5 million Americans, may have dementia caused by Alzheimer's. This disease is devastating for those who live with it – and for their caregivers. Dementia is caused by diseases that damage the brain and affect a person's ability to think, remember and go about their day-to-day life. Dementia is not a normal part of aging. Now science is able to provide us with insights into how to optimize our physical and cognitive health as we age.



Join us to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement and how to incorporate these into a plan for healthy aging. It's never too late to make changes to achieve a healthier lifestyle — or too early to start. We urge listeners to call in to ask specific advice, air their concerns or worries. Listen live here: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3961



About Keith E. Gibson

Mr. Keith E. Gibson is currently the Regional Director of Program Services for the Alzheimer's Association Southeast and Central/North Florida Chapters. As the Director of Program Services, Mr. Gibson is responsible for overseeing all aspects of service delivery and quality programming in a volunteer-powered organization.



Mr. Gibson also has professional experience as a Certified Alzheimer's Educator/Trainer with the Department of Elder Affairs/University of South Florida, Registered Assisted Living Educator/Trainer, certified First Aid/CPR/AED instructor with the National Safety Council, a former State of Florida, Department of Elder Affairs Long Term Care District Ombudsman Manager (DOM), and a former State of Florida, Department of Elder Affairs Assisted Living Program Consultant.



About Maria Lucassen, CPRC, DTM

Maria Lucassen is a highly experienced corporate career junkie who worked for over 40 years. She also is a Certified Retirement Coach who has a passion to help career women and men shift their perspective on creating and living a blissful retirement after they leave their 9-to-5 job.



She is the CEO of Maria Lucassen Coaching and seen as the go-to expert for anyone who wants to transition out of corporate employment. She organizes workshops for women who are ready to plan their retirement and then helps them individually or in groups to prepare for a happy next phase in life that is fun, purposeful and affordable. Maria helps them to rock retirement and have the lifestyle that they want. She is a live global talk radio host on VoiceAmerica, the world's leading live internet talk radio network, where she shares her knowledge to help listeners around the world to lead a blissful life and to plan for retirement in a positive manner.



About Women Seeking Blissful Retirement

Wednesdays at 6 AM Pacific Time on VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel. Listen live or to any past episodes on-demand or through her multiple syndication points at: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3961



This show is for unique women dreaming to soon retire blissfully. In reality, many women are uncertain about what retirement means for them. It is not just a date. It can be potentially a long time, and many could live for another thirty years.



A lot of women who are at the doorstep to retirement have fears of financial challenges and are stuck in a job they don't like. As a matter of fact, they worry more about other areas that have a significant impact. Life in retirement is so much more than having enough money to spend. Maria's passion for the topic inspires anyone to change perspectives, and to plan ahead to gain control of this next phase in life.



This fun, educational and interactive show talks about a variety of retirement topics with guest experts. contributions from other women around the world, to let the listener see that she is not the only one who is unsure about life in retirement. Each show will provide ideas, resources and tipping points to plan a blissful retirement.



About VoiceAmerica

