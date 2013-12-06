Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- While dieters may have many choices when it comes to healthy living programs, finding the best diet for their own, personal needs that will help them reach fast weight loss goals can be trying. Often, healthy living programs offer to assist dieters with initial fat loss goals, but, once the program is complete, dieters are left to fend for themselves and eventually see a return of the weight they were able to lose. Fortunately, Diet Doc’s fast weight loss programs identify dieters’ personal causes of weight gain when creating the best diet plan for their own, individual needs and spend time educating their clients on healthy food options so that patients will learn healthy living methods and sustain their weight over time. This tailored approach to fast weight loss has proven to be the best diet option for many dieters, with some clients losing up to almost a pound of excess and embarrassing fat per day.



Unlike other prescription hormone diet plans, Diet Doc’s team of weight control experts take time to identify causes of weight gain before the client’s fast weight loss program even begins. Each patient will speak with a specially trained Diet Doc physician about their medical history, their attempts at healthy living and their goals for their best diet plan. With this information, the physician will isolate potential problems, such as improperly functioning internal organs or an internal imbalance, that could be interfering with dieters’ success with fast weight loss. And, patients will also receive recommendations and prescriptions for the best diet aids and fat burning treatments that will enhance their healthy living programs for easier and more rapid fat loss results.



After this initial physician consultation, patients will schedule a phone or internet meeting with one of Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists. Clients will learn about the best diet foods that actually encourage their bodies to burn excess fat for energy and leave them with a slimmer, sexier figure. Diet Doc nutritionists understand that many of their clients are searching for the keys to healthy living for fast weight loss but may not have a background in health or nutrition and need assistance in creating low fat meal and snack plans. Therefore, Diet Doc nutritionists remain available, six days per week, for unlimited consultations to answer questions dieters may have about healthy living for fast weight loss. They will also design a delicious meal plan around the patient’s age, gender, health history and lifestyle and food preferences.



This personalized approach to losing weight not only helps Diet Doc patients quickly achieve their fast weight loss goals, it also educates and guides them on the secrets to healthy living, which allows dieters to sustain their weight over time. The successful results experienced by an overwhelming majority of patients has made Diet Doc programs the best diet plans for many people across the United States and has made Diet Doc the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight management.



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San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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