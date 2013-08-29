Healthy Recipes from Chef Nancy's New Book Offer a Health Boost,Easy Prep and Great Taste

Waldorf, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- A new book of original and healthy recipes is now available from Chef Nancy of The Holistic Kitchen (http://www.theholistickitchen.com). A tome of recipes with taste, health and vigor at its heart, her book titled "Chef Nancy's Recipe for Health" can be used by anyone who wants to improve health, manage illnesses like diabetes, reduce excess weight, and help with food sensitivities. It's a creation of disease and allergy fighting dishes.



"Chef Nancy's Recipe for Health" can be found by going to: http://www.thebookpatch.com/BookStoreDetails.aspx?BookID=2629&ID=e7945b77-0a5c-4ca7-8688-c1e305ceb544



Chef Nancy has coined the anagram S.A.D. to descibe how we eat in America. S.A.D. stands for The Standard American Diet. Her new book is a road map away from the S.A.D. and foods that are killing us to a diet that offers wellness and weight loss. Chef Nancy's Recipe for Health offers the GLADD (Guilt-free, Lip-smacking, Anti-Disease Diet). She wrote her book concerned not only with people's health but also with the time and effort people spend shopping and cooking. Her recipes were designed to be healthy, tasty, and easy to prepare. Her book is full of easy to follow recipes which teach how to make healthy food taste amazing, utilizing "anti-inflammatory" ingredients.



Diet has been firmly established to be a factor in contributing to many diseases. Chef Nancy shows how to make huge differences in one's quality of life by learning how to choose and create delicious dishes. Food should always be fun!



About Chef Nancy

Chef Nancy holds a Bachelor of Science in Hotel and Restaurant Administration from the University of Nevada at Las Vegas and is a graduate of the Scottsdale Culinary Institute. As a private chef to numerous chronically and critically ill patients she teaches from her experience creating meals with the aim of complimenting medical treatments. She is the founder of the Holistic Kitchen (http://www.theholistickitchen.com) and her upcoming Epicurean Voyage to Health in March 2014 will demonstrate a full range of holistic cooking techniques.



CONTACT

Chef Nancy Banner

chefnancy@theholistickitchen.com