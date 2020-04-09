Healthy Snacks Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 - General Mills, Mondelez International, PepsiCo Foods, Nestle, B&G Food, the Kellogg

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- The global healthy snacks market size was valued at USD 23.05 billion in 2018. Rising consumer focus on nutritional values of the product such as high vitamins & proteins and low calories has worked in favor of the market. Soaring need for on-the-go snack coupled with increasing spending capacities of customers can stoke the growth of the market. In addition, hectic lifestyles of consumers are expected to propel the market over the coming years.



Healthy snacks are widely being consumed in matured economies. Burgeoning popularity of meat snacks has also been stimulating the growth of the market. Growing emphasis by consumers on quality products in developed economies such as Europe and North America owing to increasing consumer spending power is poised to augment the market over the upcoming years.



Dried fruit snacks are being widely consumed by customers as they provide minerals, vitamins, phytonutrients, and fiber. Increasing awareness regarding their health benefits offered by among consumers in European countries, primarily U.K., Germany, and France, is likely to fuel the demand for these products over the coming years.



In 2019, the Healthy Snack Market Size is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.



Rising disposable income, of consumers due to modernization and widening base of working personnel, is one of the primary growth stimulants for the market. Families in the age group of mid-thirties to mid-forties have registered increased spending on healthy snacks. On the other hand, volatile prices of raw materials, due to dependency on agricultural commodities and strict regulations laid down by various regulatory authorities, are projected to restrict the growth of the market.



Segment by Key players:

- General Mills

- Mondelez International

- PepsiCo Foods

- Nestle

- B&G Food

- The Kellogg



Segment by Type:

- Cereal & Granola Bars

- Nuts & Seeds Snacks

- Meat Snacks

- Dried Fruit Snacks

- Trail Mix Snacks



Segment by Application:

- Substitute Meal

- Nutritional Supplement



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Healthy Snack Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Healthy Snack Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Healthy Snack Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Healthy Snack Market Forecast

4.5.1. Healthy Snack Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Healthy Snack Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Healthy Snack Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Healthy Snack Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Healthy Snack Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Healthy Snack Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Healthy Snack Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Healthy Snack Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Healthy Snack Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Healthy Snack Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Healthy Snack Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Healthy Snack Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



