Healthy Tails with Dr. Mondrian Contreras Interviews Special Guest Dr. Andrew Simpson, Discusses Animal News, Explains Product of the Week.

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2020 -- Phoenix, AZ: Wednesday, May 20, 2020: In this show, host Dr. Mondrian Contreras joins his colleagues, Dr. Elaine McCarthy, Dr. Robbie Unsell, and Veterinary Technician Tim Hayes, to break down the top animal-related news, including COVID, legal issues impacting animals, and entertainment.



Dr. Contreras interviews veterinary dermatologist Dr. Andrew Simpson, a renowned expert in veterinary dermatology and highly sought-after speaker. In this episode, Dr. Simpson helps pet owners understand the extremely complex disease we call allergies. Dr. Simpson explains the process that dermatologists use to approach environmental allergies and how important owners are in helping fix this condition in their pets. Owners will appreciate Dr. Simpson's simple yet thorough explanation of one of the most common and frustrating diseases in veterinary medicine.



Dr. Contreras wraps up his show discussing his Product of the Week. This week, he explains another product that can help save millions of pets if used properly. Product of the Week promotes pet health by helping owners understand the impact that simple products can have over the course of our pets' lives, and it helps educate pet owners so they can be even better advocates for their pets' health.



Dr. Mondrian Contreras is a pet health education expert and gives talks all around Illinois about careers in veterinary medicine. Healthy Tails is an extension of Dr. Contreras' passion to help pet owners understand their impact on their pets' wellbeing and how best to care for pets.



About Mondrian Contreras, DVM

Dr. Mondrian Contreras graduated from the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine in 2010. He completed his internship at VCA Aurora / Berwyn Animal Hospital in 2011, after which he accepted an associate veterinarian position at Carol Stream Animal Hospital and became practice owner in 2015. Dr. Contreras has a passion for teaching and is a member of Junior Achievement and the CVMA, and he regularly gives lectures about his profession across Illinois and writes articles covering a variety of animal health-related topics for Batavia Living Magazine. He writes children's books and has created a video series to teach people how to best take care of their pets. Dr. Contreras is an extremely involved member of his community and hosts an annual Charity Dog Show event which helps raise money for people undergoing various hardships by providing some financial assistance for their pets' medical needs. Dr. Contreras is the founder of VetBros Pet Education Charitable Fund which helps people and their pets through education and financial assistance for medical care. Having been a collegiate athlete at the University of Illinois for four years (Football), Dr. Contreras is a very active alumni and loves taking his wife Bridget, and their four children, Matisse, Thomas, Khalil, and Aurelia to Fighting Illini sporting events whenever possible.



About Andrew Simpson, DVM

Dr. Simpson graduated from the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine in 2009. After completing a rotating internship at VCA Aurora/VCA Berwyn Animal Hospitals the following year, he worked in general practice for 4 years. At Colorado State University College of Veterinary Medicine, he completed a three-year residency in veterinary dermatology along with earning a Masters Degree in Biomedical Sciences. His research involved monitoring urinary tract infections in dogs treated with Apoquel in addition to studying dogs with chronic absent ear drums. Currently, he is a veterinary dermatologist at VCA Aurora Animal Hospital and has spoken around the country in addition to hosting rounds on VIN, discussing topics such as allergies, ear disease, and treatment of infectious diseases affecting the skin.



Healthy Tails:

Wednesdays at 6 AM Pacific Time on VoiceAmerica Variety Channel

Healthy Tails is an entertainment and educational radio program focused on teaching people all about pets, the various roles they play in our lives, and their impact around the world. This show focuses on teaching pet lovers about veterinary medicine by breaking down medical cases and diseases in the most simplistic form. This is done to help people recognize when something is wrong with their pet and to better understand treatment plans. Pet owners have fun learning with the engaging format and personalities. The show uses a fun and interactive approach to informing listeners about the most recent animal-related news, introducing interesting medical cases, discussing new pet products, and answering questions people have about their pets.

