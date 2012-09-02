Healthy Weight Loss Tips That Will Help You Get Your Self-confidence Back

Semarang, Central Java -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2012 -- These are some healthy weight loss tips, which are meant to reveal the secrets of how to lose weight fast and which eventually will have as a result that dream-figure that everyone is dreaming of



One of the most searched for sentences on the Internet, is ‘how to lose weight fast’, and in an age when everything has to go fast, people are more tempted to follow strict diets that promise quick weight-loss, even if many of them are dangerous to their health. It is a proven fact that none of these so-called wonder-diets will guarantee lasting results, so if you really need to shed some extra pounds, the safest way to do it is to start improving your lifestyle.



You can find lots of tips on how to lose weight fast, but not all of them are healthy. The most common mistake people (who are looking for quick weight-loss) make, is to choose solutions which trigger water weight loss. Diuretic teas, laxatives, thermal suits, body wraps or saunas, will all help in losing weight fast, but this weight-loss is only temporary and its effects can be life threatening. Water weight loss will cause dehydration, which in more severe cases, will determine the body to draw water from the blood; this will lead to thickening of the blood and a dangerous drop in blood pressure. So the next time you think of how to lose weight fast, you may want to avoid all solutions which could cause dehydration. Staying properly hydrated will actually help you lose weight, since water has an important role in satiation and is known to curb hunger.



Nutritionists are known to recommend a healthy diet and exercise, but there are a few basic steps, which will make your weight-loss journey easier. First of all, starvation is out of the question; three meals a day a are a must and also two snacks in between (consisting of fruit or yoghurt). This will keep the metabolism active, and avoid the body going into emergency-state and actually storing fats. Always plan your meals ahead of time (this way you will make healthy choices), and try using smaller plates, because if your food-portions are too large, you will gain weight, no matter how healthy the food is. Last but not least, in order to keep yourself motivated, a journal of your progress is the best idea.



Muscles are known to burn calories much faster than fat, so if you are wondering how to lose weight fast, use every opportunity to move around. Increasing your muscle-mass will assure a higher basal metabolic rate, which is the amount of energy (calories) used by the body at rest. If you are in good shape, there are certain power exercises which will help you get an afterburn effect , thus making you burn additional calories even on your resting day. This increased metabolism is caused by several mechanisms that your body employs for recovery purposes.



There are also certain foods that burn fat ; so what should you include in your diet if you want to lose weight faster? Well, the body burns more calories, breaking down whole foods so choose for instance whole wheat flour instead of white flour; lean meats and low-fat dairy products, contain protein which help build muscle mass, hence an increased energy consumption; hot peppers contain capsaicin, a substance that gives them their kick, but also heats up your body making you melt calories.



Losing weight is actually easier than it is made to look, and the truth is that you shouldn't be thinking of how to lose weight fast, but how to do it the healthy way